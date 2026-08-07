China Eastern to allow refunds, changes for domestic tickets 14 days in advance
China Eastern Airlines has announced free voluntary refunds and changes for domestic tickets sold on or after August 6, with a 14-day refund window.
- Country:
- China
China Eastern Airlines said on Friday that it will allow free voluntary refunds and changes for domestic tickets sold on or after August 6. The refunds would only be applicable up to 14 days before the departure date, it said.
The airline did not give a reason for the move.