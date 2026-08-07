China Eastern to allow refunds, changes for domestic tickets 14 days in advance

‌China Eastern ​Airlines said on Friday ‌that it will allow free voluntary refunds and ‌changes for domestic ‌tickets sold on or after ⁠August 6. ​The ⁠refunds would only be ⁠applicable up to 14 ​days before the departure ⁠date, it said.

The ⁠airline ​did not give a reason ⁠for the move.