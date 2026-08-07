UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

The main UK indexes were on track for a fourth consecutive ‌week of gains on Friday, as a rally in precious metal miners helped offset worries about a lasting peace agreement between the United States and Iran. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 10,933.67 points by 1009 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 added 0.3% ‌to 24,771.10 points. Both were on track for weekly gains, with the midcap index set for its biggest weekly gain since ‌mid-April.