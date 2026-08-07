UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

The UK's main indexes, FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, rose 0.6% and 0.3% respectively, on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 15:53 IST
UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
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The main UK indexes were on track for a fourth consecutive ‌week of gains on Friday, as a rally in precious metal miners helped offset worries about a lasting peace agreement between the United States and Iran. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 10,933.67 points by 1009 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 added 0.3% ‌to 24,771.10 points. Both were on track for weekly gains, with the midcap index set for its biggest weekly gain since ‌mid-April.

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