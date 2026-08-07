A potential tragedy was averted when a vigilant bus driver at Germany's Leipzig/Halle airport intercepted an explosive-laden drone. The incident unfolded late Tuesday, as the driver spotted the low-flying drone and bravely kicked it out of the air, causing it to crash.

Authorities report that the drone was armed with professional explosives and a detonator, sparking a counterterrorism investigation. The device was found near Ukrainian Antonov cargo airplanes, highlighting the strategic importance of the target. Though Moscow has denied involvement, tensions remain high.

The bus driver's actions were lauded as heroic by State Minister Armin Schuster, although he cautioned others against similar risks, stating that notifying security would have sufficed. Discussions with national leaders are underway as Germany grapples with this audacious security breach.