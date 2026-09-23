Cycling-Belgian Van Kerckhove out of UCI Road World Championships after training crash

Belgian cyclist Seff ​Van Kerckhove ​did not participate ‌in the ​men's junior individual time trial at the UCI ‌Road World Championships in Montreal on Tuesday as he recovers after being hit by a ‌motorist during a training ride earlier ‌this week. Van Kerckhove, a podium hopeful who was also supposed to compete in the road race ⁠on ​Thursday, was ⁠taken to hospital for further examinations after a ⁠collision that the Belgian cycling federation said had ​a "severe impact" on his upper body.

"Seff will ⁠now take time for his recovery. The rehab ⁠has ​already started," the Belgian cycling federation said. "We wish him a speedy recovery." Van ⁠Kerckhove was not replaced in the individual time ⁠trial ⁠and will not be replaced in the road race.