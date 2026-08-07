Shapoorji Pallonji to Host Multi-City Property Showcase in Noida

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate brings its Multi-City Property Showcase to Noida on August 9, 2026, offering homebuyers and investors access to 15 premium residential projects across major cities. The event will feature exclusive offers, home loan assistance, and personalized consultations, aiming to simplify the home-buying process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-08-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 16:57 IST
Shapoorji Pallonji to Host Multi-City Property Showcase in Noida
Property Expo to be held at Noida. Image Credit: ANI

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), a leading name in the real estate sector, is scheduled to hold a significant Multi-City Property Showcase in Noida on August 9, 2026. Tailored for both homebuyers and investors, this one-day affair showcases 15 premium residential projects located in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gurugram, and Howrah, presenting a spectrum of properties under one roof.

This showcase promises an exclusive portfolio ranging from luxurious apartments and villas to lifestyle plots, with prices beginning at Rs. 60 lakh. Visitors have the advantage of assessing multiple projects in a single visit, benefiting from unique event-related offers, home loan assistance, and one-on-one consultations with SPRE's proficient sales team. Ms. Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer of SPRE, highlighted the overwhelming positive feedback from previous showcases, emphasizing the convenience offered to today's discerning home seekers and investors who desire varied offerings consolidated in a single venue.

The event is expected to draw significant interest from not only end-users but also investors looking to expand their real estate holdings across flourishing markets. The Noida showcase will feature interactive consultations on pricing, financing, and investment feasibility, bolstered by distinctive presentation spaces and temporary benefits to aid potential buyers in making informed decisions. This initiative underscores Shapoorji Pallonji's commitment to facilitating an eased home-buying journey while upholding its long-standing reputation for quality and trust.

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