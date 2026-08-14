Engine Bird Strike: A Turbulent Tale of Ryanair's Boeing 737 NG Incident

The NTSB is investigating a Ryanair incident where bird remains were found in the engine of a Boeing 737 NG, leading to a passenger being partially sucked out of a broken window. Previous bird strikes were noted by the flight crew, but no damage had been found earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 01:16 IST
Engine Bird Strike: A Turbulent Tale of Ryanair's Boeing 737 NG Incident
  • Country:
  • United States

A Ryanair Boeing 737 NG experienced a terrifying event as bird remains were found in its engine just after takeoff from Greece. A passenger was partially sucked through a broken window when a piece of the engine shattered it.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board reported four suspected bird strikes on the same engine within the past year. Despite the previous reports, no significant damage was recorded after maintenance inspections.

The NTSB is comparing this incident to previous notable cases, such as the 2018 Southwest Airlines tragedy, as they continue their thorough investigation to determine any potential similarities or implications for aircraft safety.

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