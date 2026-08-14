Tensions Rise: ADNOC Vessels Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has confirmed that two of its vessels were attacked while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transport, on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported by the United Arab Emirates' state news agency, WAM. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and ADNOC has stated that the situation was swiftly brought under control.

This attack underscores ongoing tensions and security concerns affecting major oil transport routes in the region.