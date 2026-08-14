Tensions Rise: ADNOC Vessels Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reported that two of its vessels were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Fortunately, there were no injuries and the situation is now under control, according to the United Arab Emirates' state news agency, WAM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 02:09 IST
Tensions Rise: ADNOC Vessels Attacked in Strait of Hormuz
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has confirmed that two of its vessels were attacked while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transport, on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported by the United Arab Emirates' state news agency, WAM. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and ADNOC has stated that the situation was swiftly brought under control.

This attack underscores ongoing tensions and security concerns affecting major oil transport routes in the region.

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