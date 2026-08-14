Julio Cesar Pineda: Colombia's Unsung Earthquake Rescuer

Julio Cesar Pineda, a 67-year-old Colombian sculptor, has become a symbol of hope during times of disaster. Known by his nickname, "Rescate," Pineda has been instrumental in rescue efforts following the recent earthquake that struck western Colombia with a magnitude of 7.4.

Despite his own home suffering damage, Pineda remained unharmed and immediately sprang into action to aid others affected. Hailing from Pereira, a city near the quake’s epicenter, he joined thousands of civilians in the perilous task of removing debris, managing to save both human and animal lives.

This isn't Pineda's first encounter with such calamities. His dedication to helping others was also evident during the devastating 1999 earthquake in Armenia, Colombia. While he may not consider himself a hero, Pineda's efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of those he has rescued.