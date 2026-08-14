UK Reviews Zero-Emission Vehicle Targets Amid Industry Struggles
Britain is reassessing its mandate for car manufacturers to transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Four new pathways are proposed, easing the 2030 targets due to supply-chain issues and low consumer demand. Consultation seeks industry feedback to ensure mandates are realistic and industry-friendly.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government is re-evaluating its ambitious targets for zero-emission vehicles, acknowledging industry concerns.
The review suggests reducing the 2030 target for EV sales, though the 2035 goal remains.
Car manufacturers cite infrastructural and economic challenges, prompting a consultation to guide feasible policy adjustments.