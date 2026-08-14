Wall Street Wobbles: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Economic Concerns

On Friday, tech stocks dragged Wall Street lower, reversing gains that had propelled the S&P 500 to a record high the day prior. Investors were digesting weaker-than-expected retail sales data and monitoring geopolitical developments in the Middle East. The S&P 500 information technology index fell by 0.5% with Broadcom taking a significant hit, declining 5.5%.

While tech stocks faced setbacks, data storage companies bucked the broader decline. SanDisk and Western Digital advanced 5.7% and 1.4%, respectively. Additionally, energy stocks saw an uptick due to rising oil prices, with S&P 500 energy stocks climbing 1.5%. Meanwhile, Reddit shares surged over 12% following its addition to the S&P 500 index.

Despite the declines, market analysts like Peter Andersen, CEO of Andersen Capital Management, remain optimistic. Though retail sales were weaker than anticipated, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on track for their third weekly gain since April. Investors continued to scrutinize economic data for growth clues amid fluctuating energy prices and geopolitical tensions.