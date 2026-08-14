India Signs Rs 1,577 Crore Deal for Army Loitering Munitions

India's Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth around Rs 1,577 crore with TATA Advanced Systems Limited and NIBE Private Limited to supply Loiter Munition Systems to the Indian Army, adding new strike capabilities to artillery units while placing the orders with domestic defence manufacturers.

The agreements, covering the systems along with munitions and other accessories, were signed in New Delhi on August 14 in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The procurement forms part of the military's continuing modernisation programme and the government's push to source more defence equipment from Indian companies.

Loitering munitions to strengthen artillery units

The new systems are being acquired to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Army's Artillery Regiments, giving troops an additional option for engaging targets while improving their overall operational effectiveness.

Loitering munitions combine some characteristics of drones and precision-guided weapons. They can remain airborne over a designated area while searching for or waiting to engage a target, giving military units greater flexibility than weapons that must be launched against a fixed target location from the outset.

Such systems have become increasingly important in modern warfare, where forces need faster surveillance-to-strike cycles and precision capabilities against targets that may move or appear for limited periods.

The Ministry described the Loiter Munition System as critical equipment for strengthening the Army's artillery capabilities, with the latest acquisition adding another layer to the service's modern battlefield requirements.

Contracts awarded under Buy Indian category

The procurement is being undertaken under the Buy (Indian) category through the Fast Track Procedure, placing domestic manufacturing at the centre of the acquisition. TATA Advanced Systems and NIBE will supply the systems, associated munitions and accessories under the contracts, giving Indian companies a direct role in meeting the Army's operational requirements.

The Fast Track Procedure is used for acquisitions where equipment needs to be procured within a shorter timeframe, while the Buy (Indian) classification supports greater domestic participation in defence production. For the government, the Rs 1,577 crore procurement is not solely about adding new equipment to the Army. It is also expected to strengthen manufacturing capacity within India's defence industry as companies gain experience producing and supplying increasingly sophisticated military systems.

Defence manufacturing push gathers pace

The contracts fit into the government's wider Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme, which has placed growing emphasis on designing, developing and manufacturing military equipment within India rather than depending heavily on overseas suppliers.

Building domestic production capacity can also create a broader supply chain around major defence manufacturers, involving smaller companies that provide components, engineering services and specialised technologies.

The Ministry of Defence described the procurement as an important step in modernising the Armed Forces while empowering Indian defence companies to become stronger participants in the country's military manufacturing ecosystem.

For the Indian Army, the immediate significance lies in strengthening artillery regiments with loitering munitions and associated equipment. For the domestic industry, the contracts provide another opportunity to demonstrate that increasingly advanced battlefield systems can be supplied through Indian manufacturing capabilities.