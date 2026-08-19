Global Bond Market Turmoil: Rising Yields Hit New Highs Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Long-term borrowing costs are reaching new highs across major economies like the U.S., Germany, and Japan due to increasing government debt and geopolitical tensions. Concerns over inflation, interest rates, and fiscal discipline are exacerbating the situation, affecting global economies and financial markets.
Global bond markets faced significant upheaval as long-term borrowing costs in the United States, Germany, and Japan reached their highest levels in decades. This surge is largely driven by rising government debt and geopolitical concerns that are inflating borrowing costs for companies and households.
The changing dynamics in bond markets have been influenced by U.S. policies, such as tariffs and military conflicts, which disrupt global economic order. With U.S. debt nearing $40 trillion and continual geopolitical tensions, especially in Iran, inflationary pressures persist alongside increasing yields, complicating fiscal policy and growth prospects worldwide.
According to financial experts, the current bond market selloff indicates a loss of investor confidence in fiscal discipline across major economies. Additionally, the competition for capital by AI technology firms, fiscal indiscipline, and ambiguous policy signals from central banks intensify financial market instability, prompting concerns over future borrowing costs and monetary policy effectiveness.