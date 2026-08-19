Global Bond Market Turmoil: Rising Yields Hit New Highs Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global bond markets faced significant upheaval as long-term borrowing costs in the United States, Germany, and Japan reached their highest levels in decades. This surge is largely driven by rising government debt and geopolitical concerns that are inflating borrowing costs for companies and households.

The changing dynamics in bond markets have been influenced by U.S. policies, such as tariffs and military conflicts, which disrupt global economic order. With U.S. debt nearing $40 trillion and continual geopolitical tensions, especially in Iran, inflationary pressures persist alongside increasing yields, complicating fiscal policy and growth prospects worldwide.

According to financial experts, the current bond market selloff indicates a loss of investor confidence in fiscal discipline across major economies. Additionally, the competition for capital by AI technology firms, fiscal indiscipline, and ambiguous policy signals from central banks intensify financial market instability, prompting concerns over future borrowing costs and monetary policy effectiveness.