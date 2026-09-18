American Leverage: Diplomatic Tug of War Over Yen Weakness

In June, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reached out to U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent for support in addressing the yen’s depreciation. The U.S. Treasury Secretary, however, insisted Japan reform its significant fiscal spending to stabilize the currency.

Bessent emphasized that Japan's monetary and fiscal policies need consistency, pointing to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s major spending plans, which contradict the Bank of Japan's efforts against inflation. This diplomatic exchange paved the way for a joint U.S.-Japan yen intervention in late July.

The standoff underscores the delicate balance between U.S. interests in stable bond markets and Japan's internal fiscal strategies, as both countries navigate their economic policies amidst heightened global financial scrutiny.