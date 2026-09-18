American Leverage: Diplomatic Tug of War Over Yen Weakness

The Japanese finance minister, Satsuki Katayama, sought U.S. support to prevent the yen's decline, leading to a diplomatic standoff. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent demanded Japan reform its fiscal policies to stabilize the yen and bonds. This tension revealed the complexities of balancing economic policies between allied nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 04:30 IST
American Leverage: Diplomatic Tug of War Over Yen Weakness
Satsuki Katayama

In June, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reached out to U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent for support in addressing the yen’s depreciation. The U.S. Treasury Secretary, however, insisted Japan reform its significant fiscal spending to stabilize the currency.

Bessent emphasized that Japan's monetary and fiscal policies need consistency, pointing to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s major spending plans, which contradict the Bank of Japan's efforts against inflation. This diplomatic exchange paved the way for a joint U.S.-Japan yen intervention in late July.

The standoff underscores the delicate balance between U.S. interests in stable bond markets and Japan's internal fiscal strategies, as both countries navigate their economic policies amidst heightened global financial scrutiny.

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