European Markets React to Middle East Tensions and U.S. Treasury Moves

European shares experienced a slight decline on Thursday, influenced by escalating oil prices amid ongoing Middle East tensions, sparking supply and inflation fears. However, a U.S. Treasury intervention in the global bond market helped mitigate these losses.

The STOXX 600 index saw a marginal dip as U.S. President Donald Trump issued warnings of economic consequences to nations aiding Iran, intertwined in a conflict involving Washington for nearly half a year. Despite this, energy stocks climbed, fueled by a 2% increase in Brent crude prices, while travel and leisure shares fell due to rising fuel cost concerns.

Meanwhile, high bond yields pressured the market, although the U.S. Treasury's unexpected move to increase long-dated debt purchases offered some relief. Germany's DAX index notably underperformed due to heightened borrowing costs, highlighting broader yield escalations among major economies.