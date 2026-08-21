Southern Africa Builds Common Data Rules for a Trusted AI Future

Southern African countries are working toward a more connected digital future by strengthening the rules and institutions that govern data, with regional cooperation becoming increasingly important as artificial intelligence, digital public services and cross-border commerce create greater demand for secure and trusted information flows.

Policymakers, regulators and technical specialists from Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, South Africa and Zimbabwe recently gathered in Harare for a regional capacity-building workshop convened by UNESCO, Smart Africa and Zimbabwe's Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services. Their discussions focused on reducing differences between national data governance systems and building stronger foundations for responsible AI and regional digital integration.

Fragmented Data Rules Can Hold Back Regional Digital Growth

Southern African countries are at different stages of developing policies for data protection, digital governance and emerging technologies, creating a landscape where regulations, institutional capacity and technical standards can vary significantly from one country to another. Such differences can complicate cross-border data transfers, create uncertainty for businesses and make it harder for governments to build interoperable digital services.

Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Beaullah Chirume, warned that isolated national policies can create fragmented digital ecosystems that disrupt cross-border commerce, discourage investment and slow regional integration. Greater policy standardisation is also becoming important for AI readiness because artificial intelligence systems depend heavily on access to reliable, responsibly managed and appropriately protected data.

Participants used UNESCO's Data Governance Toolkit: Navigating Data in the Digital Age to examine these challenges. The toolkit provides practical guidance for turning broad data governance principles into institutional practices that governments and organisations can apply in real settings.

Trusted Data Systems Become Essential for Responsible AI

Data governance reaches far beyond the technical management of information. Well-designed systems can protect individual rights, strengthen public institutions, support research and innovation, improve public services and provide safeguards around the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Workshop participants completed national self-assessments, exchanged experiences and began developing a roadmap for greater alignment of data governance frameworks across Southern Africa. The discussions placed particular attention on trusted, interoperable and rights-based systems capable of supporting secure data flows while respecting national priorities and sovereignty.

Elena Constantinou, Officer in Charge for the UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa, described data governance as a foundation for economic resilience and technological progress, noting that stronger capabilities can support better policy and business decisions while helping countries protect national sovereignty in an increasingly interconnected digital environment.

Weak governance around the data used to develop and deploy AI can create risks involving privacy, accountability, discrimination and public trust, while stronger institutions and clearer standards can give countries greater control over how emerging technologies are introduced and used.

Regional Dialogue Now Needs to Become Practical Action

The Harare workshop forms part of wider efforts to strengthen governance around emerging technologies, including capacity development and the use of UNESCO's Readiness Assessment Methodology, which helps countries examine their preparedness for ethical and responsible AI.

Peer learning also allows countries to benefit from each other's experience rather than developing every policy and institutional system separately. Shared approaches could make cross-border cooperation easier while giving businesses, researchers, governments and citizens greater confidence in how information is collected, stored, exchanged and used.

The next stage will depend on turning regional discussions into national and cross-border measures. Governments will need to strengthen institutions, improve technical expertise and bring their frameworks closer together while preserving rights and responding to their own development priorities.

For Southern Africa, stronger data governance could become a building block for a wider digital economy in which information moves securely between countries, AI develops within clearer ethical boundaries and technological progress supports people rather than leaving communities behind.