Kartik Yadav Appointed Official Representative of India for the International Association of Development of Corporate Sports

VMPL Moscow [Russia], August 25: Mr. Kartik Yadav, Head of the Asia/India Strongman Federation and Founder of the Indian Sports & Fitness Society, has been appointed as the Official Representative of India for the International Association of Development of Corporate Sports (ADCS).

The announcement was made following the signing of an agreement between the Indian Sports & Fitness Society and ADCS in Moscow, Russia, during the opening ceremony of the International Summer Games 2026 on 22 August. The ceremony brought together official representatives from more than 30 countries associated with ADCS, along with over 4,000 athletes competing across a range of sporting championships. ADCS is committed to advancing the development of corporate sports internationally and creating opportunities for companies and employees to participate in sporting activities across borders. Under the auspices of ADCS, each participating country will have the opportunity to host international corporate games, strengthening connections between the corporate and sporting communities.

In his new role, Mr. Yadav will represent India within the ADCS network and support the organization's efforts to expand corporate sports opportunities in the country. The agreement will also create a platform for India to host international corporate sporting events and welcome corporate teams and organizations from ADCS member countries. The proposed collaboration is expected to promote greater participation in sports, encourage international exchange, and contribute to the growth of corporate sports and fitness initiatives in India. By bringing together businesses, athletes, sports organizations, and corporate communities from across the world, the partnership aims to foster meaningful opportunities for sports development, professional networking, and international cooperation.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kartik Yadav said, "This appointment is a significant milestone for India's corporate sports movement. Through our partnership with ADCS, we look forward to creating opportunities for Indian companies to participate in international corporate sports and to welcoming organizations from around the world to India." The Indian Sports & Fitness Society, under Mr. Yadav's leadership, will work with ADCS to facilitate India's participation in upcoming initiatives and explore opportunities to host future international corporate sporting events. The partnership represents an important step toward positioning India as a destination for global corporate sports and strengthening the country's role in the international sports community.

About the Indian Sports & Fitness SocietyThe Indian Sports & Fitness Society works to promote sports, fitness, and athletic development in India by supporting participation, organizing sporting initiatives, and encouraging stronger connections among athletes, institutions, and the wider community. About ADCSThe International Association of Development of Corporate Sports is an international organization focused on the growth of corporate sports and the development of sporting opportunities for companies and employees worldwide. ADCS brings together participating countries and their official representatives to support international corporate games and cross-border sports cooperation.

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