SC directs "every penny" donated at Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple to go into temple treasury, warns against obstruction

Taking a strong view of the allegations of siphoning away of donations, the apex court also directed the temple's managing committee to establish a transparent system for receiving and accounting for donations to prevent malpractices and ensure that all offerings are properly accounted for.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 18:11 IST
SC directs "every penny" donated at Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple to go into temple treasury, warns against obstruction
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that "every penny" donated at the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan must first be credited to the deity's funds through designated donation boxes or online payments. The bench stressed that no person associated with the temple can appropriate offerings before they are deposited into the temple treasury. Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that "a priest cannot have a garnishee right on the deity."

Taking a strong view of the allegations of siphoning away of donations, the apex court also directed the temple's managing committee to establish a transparent system for receiving and accounting for donations to prevent malpractices and ensure that all offerings are properly accounted for. "Let there be no doubt, and we accordingly direct that every penny of donation must come through the donation boxes or online (into the) temple treasury. Any impediment created by 'sevayats' or anyone else shall be viewed very seriously. The managing committee is directed to introduce a transparent mechanism for the purpose and to take all such steps which are needed to stop malpractices," the bench said.

The directions came during arguments concerning allegations of misappropriation of temple funds and collection of offerings by persons associated with the shrine. The court further ordered that any proposal to purchase immovable property using the temple's funds must be placed before it for consideration before the transaction is finalised.

During the hearing, senior advocate Maninder Singh submitted a status report by the high-powered committee overseeing the functioning of the temple. He also placed photographs on record and submitted that there were "very serious issues" and urgency in the matter. The directions are part of the court's continuing proceedings concerning the administration and financial accountability of the Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the management committee of Thakur Shree Bankey Bihari ji Maharaj Temple seeking directions concerning rituals and other aspects of the shrine's functioning. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Trump administration moves to impose more than $100,000 fee for H-1B worker visas

UPDATE 1-Trump administration moves to impose more than $100,000 fee for H-1...

Global
2
Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epste...

Global
3
"Not at all": Roger Federer rules out return to professional tennis

"Not at all": Roger Federer rules out return to professional tennis

Global
4
Rishikesh was 'disturbed', felt 'humiliated', had twice gone to IIT buildings intending to end his life: Brother

Rishikesh was 'disturbed', felt 'humiliated', had twice gone to IIT building...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026