SC directs "every penny" donated at Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple to go into temple treasury, warns against obstruction

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that "every penny" donated at the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan must first be credited to the deity's funds through designated donation boxes or online payments. The bench stressed that no person associated with the temple can appropriate offerings before they are deposited into the temple treasury. Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that "a priest cannot have a garnishee right on the deity."

Taking a strong view of the allegations of siphoning away of donations, the apex court also directed the temple's managing committee to establish a transparent system for receiving and accounting for donations to prevent malpractices and ensure that all offerings are properly accounted for. "Let there be no doubt, and we accordingly direct that every penny of donation must come through the donation boxes or online (into the) temple treasury. Any impediment created by 'sevayats' or anyone else shall be viewed very seriously. The managing committee is directed to introduce a transparent mechanism for the purpose and to take all such steps which are needed to stop malpractices," the bench said.

The directions came during arguments concerning allegations of misappropriation of temple funds and collection of offerings by persons associated with the shrine. The court further ordered that any proposal to purchase immovable property using the temple's funds must be placed before it for consideration before the transaction is finalised.

During the hearing, senior advocate Maninder Singh submitted a status report by the high-powered committee overseeing the functioning of the temple. He also placed photographs on record and submitted that there were "very serious issues" and urgency in the matter. The directions are part of the court's continuing proceedings concerning the administration and financial accountability of the Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the management committee of Thakur Shree Bankey Bihari ji Maharaj Temple seeking directions concerning rituals and other aspects of the shrine's functioning. (ANI)