Community cooperation helps keep NH-2 transport moving, says Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh thanked the Naga and Kuki communities for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth movement of public transport along NH-2. Speaking at the 45th Hawkers' Day celebration here, the Chief Minister said that cooperation between the communities is a vital step toward restoring peace, normalcy, and connectivity in the state. He noted that local MLAs and district authorities had intervened after an incident in Taphou village, helping to ensure that vehicles could move freely.

Public transport on the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati route has now continued for a fourth consecutive day. Around 300 passengers travelled today in five buses and nine Winger vehicles, bringing the total number of passengers travelling from Imphal to roughly 900. Singh added that dialogue between communities is the key to lasting peace and development in Manipur. He also stressed that protecting the state's integrity is a collective responsibility shared by all communities.

The Hawkers' Association submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, who assured them that their proposal for a corpus fund will be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting. Earlier on August 8, in a major step towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen on Saturday jointly announced the immediate reopening of National Highways for free movement of all communities in the state and that the Imphal-Dimapur bus service will be resumed. The announcement was made at Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

According to a release from the CM's Secretariat, the Chief Minister visited Kangpokpi District Headquarters and held meetings with various community leaders as part of the government's ongoing peace-building and reconciliation efforts. He also inaugurated several development projects and distributed welfare benefits to beneficiaries under different government schemes. On his way to the district headquarters in the morning, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome from villagers of Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district. (ANI)