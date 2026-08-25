Community cooperation helps keep NH-2 transport moving, says Manipur CM

Speaking at the 45th Hawkers' Day celebration in Imphal, the Chief Minister said that cooperation between the communities is a vital step toward restoring peace, normalcy, and connectivity in the state. He noted that local MLAs and district authorities had intervened after an incident in Taphou village, helping to ensure that vehicles could move freely.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 18:13 IST
Community cooperation helps keep NH-2 transport moving, says Manipur CM
Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand (Photo/@. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh thanked the Naga and Kuki communities for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth movement of public transport along NH-2. Speaking at the 45th Hawkers' Day celebration here, the Chief Minister said that cooperation between the communities is a vital step toward restoring peace, normalcy, and connectivity in the state. He noted that local MLAs and district authorities had intervened after an incident in Taphou village, helping to ensure that vehicles could move freely.

Public transport on the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati route has now continued for a fourth consecutive day. Around 300 passengers travelled today in five buses and nine Winger vehicles, bringing the total number of passengers travelling from Imphal to roughly 900. Singh added that dialogue between communities is the key to lasting peace and development in Manipur. He also stressed that protecting the state's integrity is a collective responsibility shared by all communities.

The Hawkers' Association submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, who assured them that their proposal for a corpus fund will be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting. Earlier on August 8, in a major step towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen on Saturday jointly announced the immediate reopening of National Highways for free movement of all communities in the state and that the Imphal-Dimapur bus service will be resumed. The announcement was made at Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

According to a release from the CM's Secretariat, the Chief Minister visited Kangpokpi District Headquarters and held meetings with various community leaders as part of the government's ongoing peace-building and reconciliation efforts. He also inaugurated several development projects and distributed welfare benefits to beneficiaries under different government schemes. On his way to the district headquarters in the morning, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome from villagers of Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Trump threatens to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America amid Canada trade war 

Trump threatens to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America amid Cana...

Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 25

DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 25

Global
3
Khelo India Scheme 2026-31: Rs 36,441 crore biggest investment in Indian sports since independence

Khelo India Scheme 2026-31: Rs 36,441 crore biggest investment in Indian spo...

Global
4
Khelo India Scheme 2026-31: Rs 36,441 crore biggest investment in Indian sports since independence

Khelo India Scheme 2026-31: Rs 36,441 crore biggest investment in Indian spo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026