Yuko Keicho Named World Bank Group Vice President and Auditor General

The World Bank Group has appointed Yuko Keicho as Vice President and Auditor General, placing an experienced audit and governance leader at the helm of the institution's Internal Audit Vice Presidency. Keicho brings more than three decades of work across internal audit, development finance, governance and risk management, including senior positions at both the World Bank Group and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In her new position, Keicho will oversee independent assurance and advisory services designed to strengthen governance, accountability, risk management and internal controls throughout the World Bank Group. She will report directly to World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, while maintaining a functional reporting relationship with the institution's Audit Committee, a structure intended to preserve the independence required for effective internal oversight.

Independent Audit Takes a Central Role

Internal audit provides an important layer of assurance for an institution whose financing, investments and development activities span countries, sectors and complex operating environments. Keicho's leadership will involve assessing whether governance processes and internal controls are working effectively, while helping the institution identify and respond to risks that could affect its operations.

The World Bank Group described independent audit as foundational to the trust and accountability behind its work, positioning Keicho's appointment as part of its commitment to maintaining strong governance standards. Her role will combine independent scrutiny with advisory support, giving senior management and the Audit Committee greater insight into areas where systems, controls and risk practices may need attention.

Three Decades of Governance and Risk Experience

A Japanese national, Keicho has accumulated more than 30 years of professional experience covering internal audit, governance, development finance and risk management in multilateral institutions and the private sector. That background gives her extensive familiarity with the challenges faced by large international organizations, where financial oversight must work alongside development priorities and operations across diverse markets.

She most recently served as Auditor General at the Asian Development Bank, providing independent assurance and advisory services to ADB's senior management and Board. During her tenure, she worked on strengthening governance and risk management frameworks while modernizing the organization's internal audit function, experience that closely connects with the responsibilities she will now take on at the World Bank Group.

A Return to the World Bank Group

Keicho's appointment also marks a return to an institution where she previously spent more than two decades. Her most recent World Bank Group position before joining ADB was Director for Strategy and Operations in Internal Audit, giving her direct experience with the institution's audit structures, operational priorities and internal governance environment.

This combination of institutional knowledge and outside leadership experience could prove particularly valuable as the World Bank Group continues to manage increasingly complex development challenges. Effective internal audit is not limited to checking compliance; it can also help leadership understand emerging risks, examine whether resources and processes are functioning as intended, and strengthen accountability across a large global organization.

Keicho Brings a Wider Global Audit Perspective

Beyond her roles at major development institutions, Keicho has remained active in the international internal audit profession. She serves on the International Internal Audit Standards Board and holds several international oversight roles, connecting her institutional work with wider efforts to shape professional audit practices and standards.

Her appointment places a familiar World Bank Group leader with substantial international experience in one of the institution's key oversight positions. As Vice President and Auditor General, Keicho will be responsible for maintaining the independence of internal audit while helping strengthen the systems that support sound decision-making, responsible risk management and accountability across the World Bank Group.