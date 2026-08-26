InCred Capital launches InCred Black in major UHNI push

InCred Capital today announced the launch of InCred Black, a focused proposition for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and business families, with Alok Agrawal, Harmeet Sahney and Zarksis Gotla joining as Co-Founders. According to the company, InCred Black brings together highly personalised wealth management services and access to capabilities across asset allocation, alternatives, public and private markets, credit, liquidity solutions and global investing - backed by the broader investment, advisory and institutional strengths of InCred Capital and the InCred Group.

Agrawal, Sahney and Gotla are credited with building the wealth business at Avendus over the last 15 years and bring over 80 years of collective experience at firms such as Kotak, Barclays and Credit Suisse, advising some of India's most prominent UHNI clients. They will play a central role in shaping InCred Black, deepening client relationships and expanding the team as InCred Black scales. The launch comes on the back of InCred's substantial Wealth franchise, which has crossed ₹1 lakh crore in AUM and already serves a large UHNI client base. InCred Black extends that foundation with a sharper, more differentiated offering for this segment, while its specialist capabilities, senior talent and access will also strengthen the broader Wealth offering and benefit existing Wealth clients where relevant.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO, InCred, said, "We've built a powerful wealth franchise with deep client relationships and significant scale. InCred Black raises the bar further - bringing a sharper proposition, differentiated access and the full capabilities of InCred to our most sophisticated clients, while strengthening the broader wealth management platform." Nitin Rao, CEO of InCred Wealth, added, "InCred Black adds further depth to an already strong Wealth franchise. It gives our UHNI relationships greater specialisation, while the talent, ideas and access it brings will strengthen what we can offer clients across the platform."

According to the company, InCred Black will continue to add senior bankers and specialist talent as it scales. The ambition is clear - to make InCred the trusted first call for India's leading UHNI families. (ANI)