Chile Secures $11.8 Billion IMF Credit Line as Global Risks Stay High

Chile has secured a fresh two-year financial safety net from the International Monetary Fund, giving the country access to about US$11.8 billion at a time when geopolitical tensions, volatile energy prices and uncertainty surrounding global trade are creating fresh risks for economies closely connected to international markets. The IMF Executive Board approved the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) arrangement on August 26, worth SDR 8.7215 billion, equivalent to 500 percent of Chile's IMF quota, while Chile cancelled its previous FCL arrangement and indicated that the new facility would remain available primarily as precautionary protection rather than money it expects to immediately use.

The decision marks Chile's fourth FCL arrangement since 2020 and continues a deliberate reduction in the size of the financial buffer. Chile received access equivalent to 1,000 percent of its quota in 2020, which fell to 800 percent in 2022 and 600 percent in 2024 before reaching 500 percent under the latest agreement, reflecting the authorities' strategy of gradually moving away from reliance on the facility as external conditions permit.

A Financial Buffer Against an Uncertain Global Economy

Chile enters the new arrangement with economic growth losing some momentum as weaker mining activity weighs on output, although stronger copper prices have provided some support to a country whose export earnings remain closely tied to the metal. Higher oil prices linked to the war in the Middle East are adding another layer of pressure, particularly because rising energy costs can feed into business expenses, household budgets and broader economic activity.

The IMF also identified several international threats that could test Chile's resilience, including prolonged conflict in the Middle East, continuing trade tensions, slower growth among important trading partners and disruptive financial-market adjustments if investors reconsider expectations surrounding productivity gains from artificial intelligence.

These risks make the FCL valuable as an insurance-like financial tool because qualifying countries can draw on the available resources when needed without the phased disbursements and continuing policy conditions associated with many traditional IMF lending programmes. Access is granted to economies with strong policy records and institutional frameworks, meaning the facility also carries a signalling role for investors and international markets.

Chile Gradually Reduces Its Reliance on IMF Protection

The declining size of Chile's credit arrangements tells an important part of the story. Its first FCL in May 2020 provided SDR 17.443 billion, or 1,000 percent of quota, when the global economy was facing severe disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic. Access fell to SDR 13.954 billion, or 800 percent of quota, in 2022 and then to SDR 10.466 billion, equivalent to 600 percent, under the 2024 arrangement.

The latest reduction to SDR 8.7215 billion keeps a substantial emergency cushion available while moving Chile further along its planned exit strategy. Authorities have told the IMF that they intend to continue reducing access when external risks allow, rather than treating the credit line as a permanent source of financing.

The IMF pointed to Chile's inflation-targeting system, flexible exchange rate, structural fiscal balance rule, debt anchor and financial-sector supervision as important safeguards that give policymakers room to respond when economic shocks emerge.

Fiscal Discipline, Investment and Growth Shape the Next Phase

Chile has continued pursuing policies designed to strengthen economic stability while rebuilding room to absorb future shocks. The Central Bank of Chile's international reserve accumulation programme forms part of that effort, while fiscal policy is being kept on a prudent path to protect debt sustainability and inflation has been brought back toward target.

Growth is also becoming a larger part of the policy discussion. Chile's National Reconstruction Plan is intended to accelerate investment and lift the economy's productive capacity, with measures focused on simplifying permitting processes and reducing the tax burden, areas that authorities see as important for unlocking projects and supporting stronger economic activity.

For Chile, the new IMF arrangement therefore represents more than access to billions of dollars. It provides an additional layer of protection against shocks that could arrive from far beyond the country's borders while giving policymakers time and flexibility to continue strengthening domestic economic foundations. With access under the FCL steadily falling from 1,000 percent of quota in 2020 to 500 percent today, Chile is keeping its financial insurance in place while signalling that it intends to need less of it as conditions become safer.