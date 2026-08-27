Will ADB’s Nutrition Test Transform How Asia Invests in Agriculture and Food Security by 2030?

The Asian Development Bank's new Guidance Note on Nutrition Integration for Food Systems Transformation signals a major change in how agriculture and rural development projects could be designed across Asia and the Pacific. Instead of judging success mainly through higher production, farmer incomes or infrastructure, ADB wants investments to show whether they make safe, affordable and nutritious food more accessible.

The approach is linked to ADB's $40 billion food-systems transformation commitment for 2022–2030. The bank wants at least 25% of its sovereign and nonsovereign agriculture, food, nature and rural development projects to become nutrition-sensitive by 2030. This means governments, development partners and businesses will increasingly need to connect food-system investments with measurable improvements in diet quality.

Asia's Nutrition Crisis Is an Economic Warning

Around 323 million people in Asia experienced undernourishment in 2024. Across Asia and the Pacific, approximately 22% of children under five are stunted, 9% are wasted and 5% are overweight. Adult obesity affects about 10% of women and 8% of men in Asia.

These figures show that the region is facing undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and rising obesity at the same time. Many countries that continue to struggle with childhood stunting are also experiencing growing rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other diet-related illnesses.

Malnutrition is estimated to cost Asian economies around 3% of gross domestic product annually through lower productivity, poor educational outcomes, reduced lifetime earnings and higher health expenditure. Globally, food systems generate more than $10 trillion in hidden health, environmental and social costs, with about 70% associated with unhealthy diets.

Nutrition investment can deliver high returns. Scaling up measures against undernutrition would require an additional $13 billion annually between 2025 and 2034 but could generate approximately $2.4 trillion in economic benefits. This is equal to about $23 in returns for every $1 invested.

A New Standard for Agriculture Investments

ADB proposes dividing agriculture and food-system projects into three categories. Category A projects will make nutrition improvement a principal objective and include nutrition indicators at outcome and output levels. Category B projects will integrate nutrition into broader food-system activities and include at least one nutrition-related output indicator. Category C projects will not explicitly target nutrition.

Categories A and B will count toward ADB's target of making 25% of relevant projects nutrition-sensitive. The target will be measured by the number of projects rather than their total financial value.

For governments, this creates a practical model for screening public investments. Agricultural programmes could be assessed not only by tonnes produced or hectares irrigated, but also by whether they increase access to nutrient-rich food, improve dietary diversity, reduce food losses or connect farmers with school-meal programmes and public markets.

Suggested indicators include the number of households supported with home gardens, land used for diversified or climate-resilient crops, farmers trained in nutrition-sensitive agriculture, women achieving minimum dietary diversity and enterprises producing or marketing nutritious foods.

Governments will need stronger coordination among agriculture, health, education, trade, environment and social-protection agencies. Nutrition objectives must also be included in national plans, project budgets and monitoring systems. Otherwise, they may be treated as minor activities and gradually dropped during implementation.

Healthier Markets Need Better Policies

Nutritious diets remain unaffordable for many households because of weaknesses across the food chain. Poor transport, storage, processing and cold-chain systems increase food losses and consumer prices. Food-safety failures weaken public confidence, while aggressive marketing of ultra-processed products influences purchasing decisions.

Governments can respond by supporting the production of fruits, vegetables, legumes, livestock, fisheries, biofortified crops and indigenous foods. Investments in climate-resilient agriculture, storage, processing, fortification, packaging, cold chains and traceability can improve food quality and reduce waste.

Trade and tax policies can also influence diets. Authorities could lower barriers affecting fruits, vegetables, pulses and nutritious-food processing equipment while considering higher taxes or tighter marketing restrictions for products containing excessive sugar, salt or unhealthy fats.

Public procurement offers another opportunity. Schools, hospitals and social-protection programmes can purchase nutritious food from local farmers and small businesses. This can improve diets while creating stable demand for rural producers. Integrated agriculture and nutrition programmes in Bangladesh and Nepal have already improved women's incomes, dietary diversity and child-feeding practices, producing estimated benefit-cost ratios of between 7:1 and 30:1.

Development partners can help governments conduct nutrition assessments, strengthen data systems and finance projects through grants, concessional loans and technical assistance. Common indicators will be essential to avoid fragmented programmes and competing reporting requirements.

Private Capital Can Scale Change, If Risks Are Controlled

The private sector has opportunities in nutrient-rich agriculture, biofortification, food processing, cold-chain logistics, food testing, traceability, retailing and last-mile distribution. Financial institutions can develop credit products for small farmers, women-led enterprises and nutritious-food businesses. Blended finance and guarantees can reduce investment risks in markets where commercial returns are uncertain.

However, commercial interests do not always support healthy diets. Companies may favour highly processed products with longer shelf lives and higher profit margins. Fortification could also be used to promote products that remain high in sugar, salt or unhealthy fats. Governments therefore need strong food standards, clear labels and effective monitoring to prevent misleading health claims and protect consumers.

ADB plans to launch its nutrition-classification system and staff training in late 2026, followed by country and project assessments during 2026–2027. The central recommendation is straightforward: governments should set measurable nutrition objectives, development partners should align finance with those goals, and businesses should be encouraged to make healthy food safer, cheaper and more widely available.