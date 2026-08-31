After a Sold-Out Debut, The Startup Mixer Returns with Edition 2 in Mumbai on September 2

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: The Startup Mixer, Capital, Connections and Strategic Growth, will return for its second edition on 2 September 2026 at Sante Spa Cuisine, NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai, from 4 PM to 6 PM. The event follows a sold out debut edition that drew founders, investors and advisors for an evening of curated networking.

The Startup Mixer is hosted by the Global St. Angelo's Group of Companies and supported by EarlySeed Ventures and Vis Legis Law Practice, Advocates. It is designed as a curated platform that brings together founders, investors, advisors and business leaders for focused interaction and meaningful professional connections, with participation limited and subject to organiser approval. The debut edition introduced a structured networking format that encouraged participants to move beyond conventional introductions and engage directly across the startup ecosystem. Building on that response, Edition 2 will feature a refreshed format with new interactions, while retaining the platform's emphasis on curated participation and substantive conversation.

The edition will bring together Mr. AgneloRajesh Athaide, Chairman, Global St. Angelo's Group of Companies, Mr. Manan Patel, Co-founder, EarlySeed Ventures Pvt. Ltd., and Adv. Rahul Hingmire, Managing Partner, Vis Legis Law Practice, Advocates, Co-founder, EarlySeed Ventures, representing perspectives across entrepreneurship, investment, business strategy and law. Speaking ahead of the second edition, Mr. Athaide said, "The response to our first edition told us that founders in this city are looking for more than another networking evening. They want access, context and conversations that actually move their business forward. Edition 2 builds on that with a sharper format and the same curated spirit."

Sharing his perspective on building stronger startups, Adv. Rahul Hingmire, Managing Partner, Vis Legis Law Practice, Advocates, and Co-founder, EarlySeed Ventures, said: "Legal readiness should begin from Day 1. Strong documentation with employees, customers, investors, vendors and bankers, backed by proper due diligence, protects enterprise value and makes fundraising, scaling and future transactions far more efficient." Sharing his perspective on financial discipline for founders, Mr. Manan Patel, Co-founder, EarlySeed Ventures, said: "Cash flow and runway deserve a permanent seat at every board table, not a once-a-quarter mention. Most founders track growth metrics obsessively but treat cash position as an afterthought, until it becomes the only thing that matters. Runway isn't just a finance number, it's the single clearest measure of how much time a founder has to execute, pivot, or raise. Every board meeting should open with it, not bury it in the appendix."

With participation deliberately limited, The Startup Mixer aims to grow into a recurring platform where founders and business leaders can access relevant capital, expertise and strategic relationships on a consistent basis. Event: The Startup Mixer, Edition 2

Date: 2 September 2026 Time: 4 PM to 6 PM

Venue: Sante Spa Cuisine, NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai About Global St. Angelo's Group of Companies

Global St. Angelo's Group of Companies is a multi vertical conglomerate with interests spanning real estate, education, hospitality, technology, e commerce, fragrances, athleisure, packaged food and social development. The Group is led by Mr. AgneloRajesh Athaide, a first generation entrepreneur with over four decades of experience across education, real estate and hospitality. About EarlySeed Ventures

EarlySeed Ventures is an early-stage investment and startup advisory platform co-founded by CA Monica Gupta, CA Manan Patel, CA Nimit Shah and Adv. Rahul Hingmire. It supports founders in building scalable and investment-ready businesses through fundraising readiness, investor access, business strategy, legal structuring, governance and growth planning, while connecting promising startups with investors, mentors and strategic opportunities. About Vis Legis Law Practice, Advocates

Vis Legis Law Practice, Advocates is a full-service corporate law firm with a strong focus on the startup and investment ecosystem. Led by Adv. Rahul Hingmire, Managing Partner and Co-founder of EarlySeed Ventures, the Firm advises founders, startups and investors on structuring, fundraising, legal due diligence, commercial documentation, ESOPs, M&A, regulatory matters and dispute resolution. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)