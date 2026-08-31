Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

A research team has found that giving headset users a wider view of the space below their eyes can noticeably change how they walk, move their feet and deal with virtual obstacles. The study, 'Looking down with the head up: improving walking in VR and VST-AR with increased downward field of view,' was published in Frontiers in Virtual Reality on 28 August 2026. The work focuses on a problem that is easy to overlook in headset design: users may see an impressive virtual world straight ahead while struggling to see their own feet, nearby ground and objects close to their body without repeatedly bending their head downward.

Why the View Below Your Eyes Matters So Much

Most efforts to improve head-mounted displays have concentrated on making the horizontal field of view wider, giving users a broader scene from left to right. Walking depends heavily on what can be seen below the body as well, since the ground provides visual information needed for judging position, maintaining balance, placing the feet and avoiding obstacles. A narrow downward field of view can force users to tilt their heads repeatedly just to check what is under them, potentially making the feel less natural and making nearby virtual objects harder to judge.

The issue is relevant to both virtual reality and video see-through augmented reality, or VST-AR, where cameras capture the real environment and feed it through a headset while virtual objects are layered into the scene. VST-AR systems can face their own challenges, including narrower viewing angles, visual latency and differences in depth perception, which made the researchers interested in whether a larger downward view would produce the same benefits in both environments.

For the experiment, the researchers modified an HTC VIVE by placing additional LCDs and Fresnel lenses beneath the normal viewing area. The prototype increased the vertical field of view in VR from about 70 degrees to around 130 degrees, while the VST-AR configuration increased it from roughly 45 degrees to around 90 degrees. The extra display area allowed users to see virtual shoes and objects near their feet while keeping their head pointed more toward the front.

Researchers Tested Walking, Stepping and Obstacle Avoidance

The final analysis included 16 participants, eight men and eight women, with an average age of 23.6 years. Each person completed tasks under four combinations: VR or VST-AR, with the wider downward field of view switched either on or off. Participants walked along a three-metre path and encountered a virtual object halfway through it. During one task they stepped over a large virtual obstacle, while another required them to place their foot onto a small target positioned on the virtual floor.

Motion tracking recorded the movements of participants' heads and dominant feet at 90 Hz, allowing the team to measure walking time, head angle, foot trajectory and distance from the virtual object. Participants also completed questionnaires covering presence, cybersickness, ease of walking, fear while walking and how easy they found the stepping or avoidance task.

During the avoidance task, the average ease rating rose from 3.22 without the additional view to 5.09 with it. During the stepping task, ratings for ease of interacting with the object increased from 2.91 to 4.72, while perceived ease of walking also improved.

People Kept Their Heads Up and Moved Feet Differently

During obstacle avoidance, participants' average downward head angle dropped from about 26 degrees to 12 degrees when the expanded view was available. During the stepping task, it fell from roughly 31 degrees to 18 degrees. Head-angle variation also decreased, showing that users could watch the space around their feet with considerably less head movement.

The wider view also changed how participants physically avoided objects. Rather than moving their feet as little as possible, people gave obstacles more clearance when they could see the near-ground area clearly. The closest distance between the dominant foot and the obstacle increased from 0.33 metres to 0.41 metres, while landing positions after stepping over the obstacle also moved farther away. The researchers suggest that seeing more nearby ground may have improved distance judgment and allowed participants to plan safer or more confident movements.

Participants also made more stepping errors when the expanded downward view was unavailable. One excluded participant even walked directly through an obstacle and later explained that they had not noticed it because no image of it appeared in their downward field of view, illustrating how easily nearby virtual objects can effectively disappear when headset coverage ends too high above the feet.

The Benefits Were Real, but Not Every Expected Effect Appeared

The expanded view did not increase overall presence, despite earlier work suggesting that wider downward vision could make virtual spaces feel more convincing. Exploratory results hinted that more extensive downward coverage might improve the realism and perceived three-dimensionality of nearby objects, particularly larger obstacles, though those differences were no longer statistically significant after correction for multiple comparisons.

Walking speed remained essentially unchanged, and participants did not report a significant reduction in fear. The technology appears to make movement and object interaction easier rather than simply making people walk faster. Importantly, increasing the downward field of view produced no significant increase in cybersickness, addressing a concern that wider visual coverage could make headset discomfort worse.

Similar benefits appeared in both VR and VST-AR, although participants generally placed their feet farther from obstacles in VR. The researchers point to VST-AR's monocular camera, roughly 200-millisecond system delay, narrower viewing range and visual mismatch between camera imagery and virtual objects as possible reasons for weaker effects in some situations.

Participants walked only three metres; the experiment used a small selection of virtual objects, most participants were young adults, the sample contained only 16 people, and the prototype added about 200 grams to the headset. Participants also practised with the expanded view before testing, creating a possible learning effect, while the headset lacked eye tracking that could reveal exactly how people were using peripheral downward information.

The study still offers a clear design lesson for future VR and mixed-reality hardware: expanding what users can see beneath them may matter almost as much as widening the spectacular world in front of them. Better downward visibility allowed people to keep their heads higher, interact with nearby objects more easily and move their feet in ways that gave virtual obstacles greater clearance, suggesting that the next generation of immersive headsets could feel more natural simply by paying closer attention to the ground beneath the user.