Gujarat has emerged as a global gateway to the future for investors and industries: CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat has emerged as a policy-driven state and a global gateway to the future for investors and industries, excelling in the ease of doing business, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday. Addressing the gathering at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 - Curtain Raiser, Patel extended an open invitation to investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across India and overseas to set up operations in the state. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister outlined the strategic direction of the upcoming 11th edition of the summit, scheduled to take place on January 10, 11, and 12, 2027, under the theme 'Viksit Gujarat: Shaping Global Future.' He stated that the state's industrial planning looks beyond short-term expansion to focus on long-term economic drivers.

"Today, we are not only asking which industry will come next. We are asking which sectors will shape the economy of the next 20 years, and with that vision, we are organising Vibrant Gujarat 2027," Patel said. "In accordance with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Modi ji, we are moving forward with the aim of making Gujarat a leader in soft power, with a special focus on emerging sectors and green growth," he added.

Detailing recent manufacturing milestones, Patel noted that Gujarat is securing a central role in high-technology manufacturing. Out of the 12 semiconductor plants approved across India, six are located in Gujarat, with three facilities already operational. He also highlighted Dholera as India's first smart industrial city offering plug-and-play facilities, alongside GIFT City's role as a primary engine for financial technology and global finance. "Through GIFT City, connect with new opportunities in global finance and fintech, and connect your future with the talent of Gujarat's youth," Patel said.

"Let us all work together to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's dream of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and make every investment a means of development. Let every industry become a foundation for employment, let every innovation become India's strength, and together let us move forward from Viksit Gujarat towards Viksit Bharat," he stated. Patel also shared outcomes from his recent international outreach, noting that a high-level delegation visited the United States and Canada to engage global executives across multiple sectors.

"During this visit, every CEO we met praised the vision of PM Modi, Gujarat's development, and our new policies; they also expressed keen interest in investing in Gujarat," Patel said. "To attract new industries and investments, we have announced both sector-specific and holistic industrial policies. Our data centre policy is unique in the country, and we are committed to promoting hyperscale data centres in Gujarat," he added, referencing dedicated frameworks for semiconductors, IT/ITeS, green hydrogen, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and shipbuilding and repair. (ANI)