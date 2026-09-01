Global Air Travel Holds Steady as Regional Markets Pull Apart

Global passenger demand barely moved in July 2026 as strong growth in Europe, Latin America and Africa was offset by steep declines in the Middle East and weaker traffic in North America, according to new data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Total passenger traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 0.2% compared with July 2025, while airline capacity grew by 0.3%. Aircraft were 85.2% full on average, leaving the global passenger load factor 0.1 percentage points below the level recorded a year earlier. When the Middle East is excluded, worldwide demand growth rises to 1.2%, showing how heavily disruptions affecting the region influenced the overall result.

International Travel Reveals a Divided Global Market

International passenger demand declined by 0.1%, even as capacity rose by 0.3%, pushing the international load factor down 0.3 percentage points to 85.2%. Without Middle Eastern airlines, international traffic would have grown by 1.5%, reflecting healthier travel conditions across several other regions.

European carriers recorded a 3.1% increase in international demand, supported by a striking 12.1% expansion in passenger traffic between Europe and Asia, the strongest performance among the world's major international corridors. Europe's capacity grew by 3.2%, while its load factor remained high at 87.1%.

Latin American airlines delivered the strongest regional international growth, with demand increasing by 7.1% and capacity rising by 7.2%. African airlines also posted a solid 6.4% rise in passenger traffic, though their 9% capacity expansion moved faster than demand and reduced the load factor by 1.8 percentage points to 74.1%.

Middle East and North America Weigh on Global Growth

Middle Eastern carriers experienced a 9.5% fall in international demand, while capacity declined by 5.8%. Their load factor dropped 3.3 percentage points to 80.9%, showing that airlines still offered more seats than the weakened market could absorb. The decline has started to ease compared with the double-digit losses reported earlier in 2026, suggesting that traffic through Gulf hubs is gradually recovering.

North American airlines recorded a 2.3% decline in international demand and made an equal reduction in capacity, keeping their load factor unchanged at 88.2%. The major transatlantic market contracted by 2.2%, with travel from the United Kingdom, France and Spain contributing to the weakness.

Asia-Pacific airlines saw international demand fall by 0.7%, yet a larger 1.7% reduction in capacity lifted the regional load factor by 0.9 percentage points to 84.5%. This contrasts with the region's total market performance, where combined domestic and international demand grew by 1%.

Domestic Growth Is Led by China and Brazil

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 0.6% in July, while capacity grew by 0.2%, raising the load factor by 0.3 percentage points to 85.3%. China led the major domestic markets with demand growth of 5.3%, followed by Brazil at 6%, though Brazil's faster 8% capacity expansion pushed its load factor lower.

India recorded the sharpest domestic decline, with demand falling by 6.3% and capacity decreasing by 6%. Traffic in the United States slipped by 0.5%, while Australia declined by the same amount. Japan registered modest growth of 0.9%.

IATA Senior Vice President for Sustainability and Chief Economist Marie Owens Thomsen described the peak Northern Hemisphere summer season as mostly positive, given that global traffic still grew despite declines in North America and the Middle East. Airlines also appear confident about demand during the closing months of 2026, with scheduled seat capacity expected to expand by almost 3% in September.

High fuel prices, economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions remain serious pressures, yet the July figures show that travellers continue to fly in large numbers. The uneven regional results also underline how quickly conflict, capacity decisions and shifting travel patterns can reshape the global aviation market.