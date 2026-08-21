IATA Cargo Conference Puts Practical Operations in the Spotlight

Air cargo professionals will gather in Budapest, Hungary, on 23–24 September 2026 for the 2026 IATA Cargo Experts Conference (CEC), where the conversation will centre on making everyday cargo operations safer, smarter and more reliable through global standards, digital tools and better use of data. Organized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the event carries the theme "From Expertise to Execution," reflecting a strong focus on turning industry knowledge into practical improvements that airlines, cargo handlers and logistics partners can use in their daily work.

Turning digital cargo tools into everyday solutions

Digital transformation will form a major part of the conference, with experts exploring how ONE Record, APIs, artificial intelligence and automation can move from technical concepts into working cargo systems. Discussions will cover cargo visibility, security, data quality and interoperability, areas that become increasingly important as shipments pass between airlines, airports, freight forwarders and ground handlers that need accurate information at every stage of the journey.

IATA Global Head of Cargo Brendan Sullivan said the conference is designed to help cargo specialists share approaches that work, address common operational problems and return to their organizations with ideas they can put into practice. Reliable operations remain critical in an industry where customers depend on shipments arriving safely and on schedule every day.

Lithium batteries and dangerous goods remain key safety concerns

Safety and security will receive dedicated attention as the air cargo sector responds to emerging risks, particularly the growing problem of undeclared lithium batteries entering the transport system. Conference sessions will examine safer handling of dangerous goods, stronger risk assessment and improved oversight, giving cargo professionals a chance to discuss how industry standards and operational controls can reduce risks without disrupting efficient movement of goods.

The focus reflects the complexity of modern cargo networks, where stronger safety procedures need to work across multiple organizations and locations rather than stopping at individual company boundaries.

Real-time data could strengthen pharmaceutical cargo

Pharmaceutical logistics will make up the third specialized track, with discussions focused on ground handling, cold-chain reliability, resilience and smarter compliance. Medicines and other temperature-sensitive healthcare products require carefully controlled conditions throughout transportation, making accurate information and rapid responses essential when disruptions occur.

Real-time data can give cargo teams greater visibility into shipment conditions and help them respond sooner when temperatures, handling processes or schedules move outside expected limits. By bringing digital cargo, safety and pharmaceutical operations into dedicated tracks, CEC 2026 will give industry specialists a practical forum for turning shared expertise into stronger air cargo performance.