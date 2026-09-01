Delhi Fashion Week 2026 success at ITPO, Bharat Mandapam Celebrates Indian Handlooms, Khadi and the Rich Cultural Heritage of Northeast India

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 1: Delhi Fashion Week 2026 was successfully held on 27 August 2026 at ITPO, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as part of the five-day Film Expo India held from 25 to 30 August 2026. The fashion presentation celebrated Indian handlooms, Khadi and the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India through fashion, art and cultural performances. The event was organised by Delhi Fashion Club in collaboration with Film Expo India, in association with NEHHDC, and executed by VOY Media & Events. The show was directed by Harshit Dhingaun, Celebrity Fashion Director, Chairman of Delhi Fashion Club and Founder of Delhi Fashion Week.

Naari Shakti - Weaving Viksit Bharat | International Reinvent Northeast - Season 8 He is also popular as TheVOY ( Voice of youth ) on youtube with 300k+ followers, known for humanitarian, tourism & culture promotional act for Northeast India region and awarded during Many events like Filmfare punjab & bright OTT awards as creative personality.

The fashion event brought together designers, fashion students, weavers, models, cultural performers, celebrities, influencers and professionals from different parts of India, creating a platform to promote Indian textiles, women empowerment, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary fashion. The event was graced by Chief Guest and Bollywood actor Vindu Dara Singh. The Guests of Honour included Shri Mara Kocho, IES and Managing Director, NEHHDC, Government of India; Dr. Avneet Kaur, journalist, professor and entertainment professional; Mrs. Jyoti Yadav, Director, Exhobuzz Pvt. Ltd., organisers of Film Expo India; Dr. Kiran Sethi, Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, known for her women empowerment initiatives and popularly recognised as "Lady Singham"; Mrs. Ledia Awomi Zhimomi from Nagaland, representing the strength of women from the Northeast; and Dr. Neetu Malhotra, Principal of Satyam Fashion Institute.

The event also saw the presence of Tracy Chakma, Bollywood dance celebrity and young television personality associated with Sony TV, who attended as an Influencer Guest. Along with her, several influencers and personalities attended the event, with selected personalities being recognised with the Global Business and Influencer Awards for their contribution and influence across business, entertainment and digital platforms. Among the award recipients were gurgaon based Mauli Oberoi as best Luxury influencer from gurgaon Royalika Ahuja, Bollywood actor and recognised face of Clinic Plus Shampoo, adding further celebrity presence to the fashion and entertainment gathering.

The central theme was "Naari Shakti - Weaving Viksit Bharat", celebrating the strength and contribution of women while promoting India's handloom traditions, Khadi, indigenous craftsmanship and cultural diversity. A key segment was "Viksit Bharat Sutra - Season 2", presented by the fashion-design students of Satyam Fashion Institute. The students showcased contemporary gowns created using rich Khadi and handloom fabrics. Under the guidance of Dr. Neetu Malhotra, the collection demonstrated how traditional Indian textiles can be transformed into modern fashion silhouettes while retaining their heritage value.

Adding glamour to the Khadi presentation, Mrs. Universe Oceania 2025 Archana Niranjan walked the runway as the showstopper for the Satyam Fashion Institute Khadi collection. Her appearance added an international beauty and fashion presence to the segment and further highlighted the elegance of Indian handloom and Khadi. The Viksit Bharat Sutra presentation also featured a Phulkari-inspired collection and dance performance, adding a special touch of Punjabi culture to the celebration of Indian handloom and Khadi. Models from different parts of India participated in the segment, reflecting the country's diversity and the spirit of bringing regional traditions together.

International Reinvent Northeast - Season 8 One of the major attractions of Delhi Fashion Week 2026 was "International Reinvent Northeast - Season 8", a special fashion and cultural presentation dedicated to the textiles, women, weavers, entrepreneurship, art, culture and tourism of Northeast India.

The Meghalaya showcase featured designer Batkyntilin Mawthou from Shillong and weaver Iaineh from Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. They presented contemporary designs created with Ryndia silk, bringing indigenous Meghalaya textiles into modern fashion while preserving their traditional identity. The Meghalaya Ryndia silk collection featured celebrity dancer Kanchan Chakma as the showstopper. Kanchan Chakma, who appeared on Super Dancer Chapter 5 on Sony Entertainment Television, brought a strong performing-arts presence to the runway and helped showcase the beauty and versatility of Ryndia silk through contemporary fashion.

The Meghalaya collection highlighted the artistic and cultural heritage of the Garo, Khasi and Jaintia communities, while providing greater visibility to Northeast designers and weavers and demonstrating the commercial potential of traditional textiles in contemporary fashion. Another presentation under International Reinvent Northeast celebrated the Naari Shakti of Northeast India through traditional and contemporary cultural dresses representing the region's diverse communities and weaving traditions. The runway represented the Seven Sister states, showcasing traditional costumes, indigenous textiles and the work of Northeast weavers.

A special Manipuri dance performance by performers from Manipur added a vibrant cultural dimension to the event and showcased the beauty and heritage of Meitei culture. International Reinvent Northeast - Season 8 was supported and sponsored by NEHHDC with the support of the Northeast Council (NEC), a unit under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India. The presentation highlighted the broader objective of promoting Northeast India's entrepreneurs, designers, weavers, artisans, indigenous products and cultural tourism.

The Meghalaya showcase also connected with PRIME Meghalaya - Promotion and Incubation of Market-driven Enterprises, the Government of Meghalaya's flagship entrepreneurship initiative supporting local startups and entrepreneurs through training, incubation and funding. The fashion platform helped showcase the creative and commercial potential of Meghalaya's textiles and craftsmanship. Models from Across India

Models from different regions of India participated in the fashion presentations. The International Reinvent Northeast segment featured Zara Limz from Nagaland, Lisa from Meghalaya, Ananya from Assam, Anita Daimary from Bodoland, Rupanjana from Kolkata and Dechan from Leh, along with several other models who travelled from across the country to participate in Delhi Fashion Week. Their participation reflected the spirit of national integration through fashion, bringing together India's diverse communities and cultural traditions on one runway.

The runway also featured models wearing traditional sarees from NEHHDC's Purbashree brand, showcasing authentic Northeast fabrics including Eri Silk. The presentation highlighted the quality, beauty and cultural significance of these textiles and provided greater visibility to Northeast handloom traditions. Purbashree garments can be explored through its official platform at Purbashree. The event was supported by Swiss School of Beauty as Make-up Partner, DCOP as Photography Partner and Dfashion as Digital Magazine Partner.

Delhi Fashion Week 2026 at Bharat Mandapam brought together fashion, education, handloom, Khadi, women empowerment, entrepreneurship, art, culture, entertainment and tourism on one platform. Through Viksit Bharat Sutra - Season 2 and International Reinvent Northeast - Season 8, the event highlighted India's traditional craftsmanship while providing visibility to designers, students, weavers, artisans and cultural communities. The presence of Archana Niranjan, Mrs. Universe Oceania 2025, as showstopper for the Khadi collection and Kanchan Chakma, celebrity dancer and Super Dancer Chapter 5 performer, as showstopper for the Meghalaya Ryndia silk collection, added further glamour to the two key presentations, while the participation of celebrities and influencers including Tracy Chakma and Royalika Ahuja brought together fashion, entertainment and digital influence.

The fashion show ultimately reflected the spirit of a diverse and culturally rich India, bringing together traditional textiles, contemporary fashion, women empowerment, cultural performances and the unique cultural identity of Northeast India under one platform at Bharat Mandapam. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)