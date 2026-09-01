UNHCR says it has no role in Malaysia's planned repatriation of Myanmar refugees, warns country is still unsafe

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 10:59 IST
UNHCR says it has no role in Malaysia's planned repatriation of Myanmar refugees, warns country is still unsafe

The United Nations refugee agency said ​on Tuesday it was not ​involved in Malaysia's planned repatriation of ‌Myanmar ​refugees, and warned that it remains unsafe for them to return to the war-torn country. Malaysia's Home Ministry said last ‌week it had finalised the first phase of a voluntary repatriation programme that will see 1,476 refugees returned to Myanmar on September 29.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had earlier said ‌Myanmar had agreed to repatriate 5,000 Rohingya, amid rising tensions over the refugees within ‌local communities in Malaysia. The UNHCR said an ongoing armed conflict and violence across Myanmar meant there could not be a safe, dignified and sustainable voluntary return of refugees.

"Under customary international law – a binding ⁠obligation on all ​states – no one ⁠should be sent to a country where their rights or freedoms may be at risk. Any refugee ⁠return must be voluntary, based on an informed decision, and take place in conditions of safety ​and dignity," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "UNHCR urges that careful ⁠consideration be given to the protection needs of all those concerned before they are returned to Myanmar, and ⁠stands ​ready to engage with relevant authorities on protection safeguards."

A Home Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the UNHCR statement, referring to its earlier remarks that the repatriation ⁠process was voluntary. Thousands of refugees have fled Myanmar since a 2021 military coup that sparked ⁠a nationwide civil ⁠war.

As of February, Malaysia had around 193,800 refugees from Myanmar of various ethnicities including Rohingya and Chin, according to UNHCR data. Activists, ‌however, say ‌many more remain unregistered.

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