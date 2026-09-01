"Horrifying assault on a woman's dignity": VHP Mahila President demands time-bound trial in Rangareddy nurse murder case

A 21-year-old nurse was allegedly raped and murdered in Rangareddy district, sparking protests in Telangana, with nursing associations taking out a candlelight march demanding justice. Reacting to the incident, Yamuna Pathak, National Mahila President of Visva Hindu Raksha Parishad, condemned the crime as a "horrifying assault on a woman's dignity and her fundamental right to life under Articles 14 and 21."

"The alleged rape and brutal murder of a young nurse is a horrifying assault on a woman's dignity and her fundamental right to life under Articles 14 and 21. We from Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad demand a swift, impartial investigation, watertight forensic evidence, and a time-bound trial before the competent court. If the charges are proved, the prosecution must seek the severest punishment permitted under Sections 66 and 103 of the BNSS, including the death penalty where legally warranted," Pathak said. She urged the state government to constitute a special prosecution team and provide compensation and protection to the victim's family, adding,"Justice must be delivered through constitutional due process, not through unlawful encounters that may destroy evidence and undermine the case."

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao also demanded stern action against the accused and questioned the law and order situation in the state. "We demand that the police should take stern action against this guy who is responsible for such a heinous crime. Earlier also, when an AIMIM MLA was caught in a POCSO case, he's now on the run. He has not been arrested till now. We don't know whether the police are trying anything or not. Women are not safe in Telangana. Women are being attacked in Telangana day in and day out. The law and order situation in Telangana has failed, and women need protection," he told ANI.

He further alleged that an AIMIM MLA caught in a POCSO case was still absconding. Meanwhile, on Monday, Telangana Nursing Welfare Association Joint Secretary Laxman demanded that the government collect data on migrants from other states.

"If the government has any data on who's coming to Telangana state from various states and in which police station area. We want to ask the government or the police higher officers: please collect the data of those who are coming from other states, what they are doing here, and what type of work they are doing, whether they are working in the construction area; please collect the data. They have to submit their data. Only then can we control the crime. Otherwise, in Telangana state, day by day, the crime rate is going up," he said. (ANI)