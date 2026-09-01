Adgully's CMOs' Charcha Bengaluru 2026 Set to Spotlight the Future-Ready Marketer

PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Adgully Network is set to host the CMOs' Charcha Bengaluru Chapter 2026 & DATAMATIXX Awards on 1 September 2026 at The Grand Magrath Hotel, Bengaluru, bringing together leading marketers, brand custodians, agency heads and industry experts for a day of conversations around the rapidly evolving marketing landscape.

Themed "The future-ready marketer: Predictive, personal and purpose-driven," the Bengaluru chapter will explore how technology, data, AI, contextual relevance, consumer communities and purpose are reshaping the role of the modern marketer. The agenda features a series of fireside chats, keynote sessions and panel discussions focused on the changing relationship between brands and consumers. The event will also feature sessions around contextual advertising, CTV, retail media, programmatic advertising and the evolving role of technology in brand building. Adding further significance to the gathering will be the DATAMATIXX Awards, which will recognise outstanding work, leadership and innovation across the marketing, advertising, media and digital ecosystem. The awards will provide an opportunity to spotlight brands, agencies and professionals who are driving meaningful change and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully Network, said: "The future of marketing will belong to brands that can anticipate consumer needs without losing the human connection at the heart of communication. CMOs today are navigating a world where data, AI and technology are accelerating decision-making, but relevance, trust and cultural understanding remain deeply human. CMOs' Charcha Bengaluru is designed to bring these conversations together and create a meaningful platform for marketers to exchange ideas, challenge conventional thinking, and shape what comes next." The event will also include industry leaders below:

- Ranjana Mangla, Head - Digital Ad Sales & YouTube Business, Sony Pictures Networks India - Praseed Prasad, President - Growth & Marketing, South Asia, WPP Media

- Akshay Agrawal, Head - Linear Ad Sales, Sony Pictures Networks India - Nitin Khanna, Vice President - Marketing, ACKO

- Anil Gurnani, Chief Operating Officer, TTK Prestige - Suman Pal, Head of Media & Partnerships, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting

- Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer - Sujata Singh, President - South, Havas Media India

- Kushal Sanghvi, Director, Komerz - Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder & Managing Director, FTA Global

CMOs' Charcha - Bengaluru Chapter is supported by a strong partner ecosystem: Presenting Partners: Sony Tamil & Sony LIVCo-Powered By Partners: Crichit by Adsphire and NapptixCreative Adtech Partner: KargoGold Partners: Animoov, Apptrove, CereOne and VertozAssociation Partner: The Advertising Club BangaloreExperiential Partner: Digital Jalebi

Gifting Partner: SweetKaram CoffeeEvent Management Partner: Peritus Ideas Private Limited With CMOs increasingly expected to balance growth with responsibility, personalisation with privacy, and technology with human insight, CMOs' Charcha Bengaluru 2026 aims to serve as a platform for candid industry conversations and actionable perspectives on building future-ready brands.

About Adgully Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date information on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. The portal covers the entire gamut of the ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Adgully was founded in 2009 and has been successful in establishing a foothold in the online space with a legacy of high-impact events like DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX and nationwide editions of CMO's Charcha in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)