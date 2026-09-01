RBI appoints Suman Ray as new Executive Director with effect from September 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Suman Ray as its new Executive Director with effect from September 1, 2026, the central bank said on Tuesday. Before his promotion as Executive Director, Ray was serving as the Regional Director for Maharashtra.

A career central banker, Ray has more than three decades of experience at the Reserve Bank and has worked across several areas, including currency management, financial inclusion, payment and settlement systems, consumer education and protection, and human resources. "As a career central banker, Shri Ray has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank, having worked in several areas including Currency Management, Financial Inclusion, Payment and Settlement System, Consumer Education and Protection, and Human Resources," the RBI said in a press release.

Ray has also served as Secretary to the Western Area Local Board of the Reserve Bank. In his new role as Executive Director, Ray will look after the Department of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation and the Premises Department, the central bank said.

"As Executive Director, Shri Suman Ray will look after Department of Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation and Premises Department," the RBI said. (ANI)