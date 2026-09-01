Turkey to take steps for new power plants with Russia, Erdogan says
Turkey will take steps for new power plant projects with Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
"Together with (Russia), we will also take steps toward launching some new plants following the opening of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant," Erdogan said as he met Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.