Turkey to take steps for new power plants with Russia, Erdogan says

Turkey ​will ‌take steps ​for new power plant projects ‌with Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks ‌ahead of a meeting ‌with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Together with (Russia), we ⁠will ​also ⁠take steps toward launching some ⁠new plants following the ​opening of the Akkuyu nuclear ⁠power plant," Erdogan said ⁠as ​he met Putin on the sidelines of ⁠the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit ⁠in ⁠the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.