Brazil offers to deepen green energy cooperation with India, cites decades of experience

Brazil is keen to deepen cooperation with India on the green energy transition, drawing on its experience of developing green energy programmes since the 1970s, Roberto Carlos Razera Papa, Agricultural Attache at the Embassy of Brazil in India, said on Wednesday. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an AIDA event on clean mobility, Razera said India's shift towards green energy presents an opportunity for both countries to work together on solutions that balance environmental sustainability with economic and social development.

"We are more than happy to cooperate with this moment of transition of India from the regular energy to green energy," Razera said. Highlighting Brazil's experience in the sector, he said the country had started its green energy programme in the 1970s and continued to develop it over the years.

Razera said cooperation between India and Brazil should focus on adopting good practices and ensuring that the green energy transition creates broader economic and social benefits. "The most important point in this question... is that this development should be based on good practices and also in a sustainable way," he said.

He added that energy would remain an important area of discussion under BRICS. The comments come as India looks to widen its clean mobility options beyond a single technology and build greater domestic energy security.

Rajnath Ram, Advisor, NITI Aayog, said India's clean mobility transition would require a combination of technologies, including electric vehicles, biofuels, CBG, CNG and other fuels, depending on their use cases. "India's mobility financing is not just a choice between the electrification and biofuel or something else, it is about combination of portfolio of the clean technology that maximizes emission reduction, energy security and the rural livelihood," Ram said.

He said transport accounts for almost 20 per cent of India's final energy demand and around 10 per cent of national greenhouse gas emissions, while mobility demand is expected to rise rapidly through 2047. Ram said India would also need more than USD 4 trillion of investment to support the infrastructure required for a net-zero transition by 2047 or 2070.

He stressed that policy stability would be critical for attracting private investment into biofuel projects, while supply-chain infrastructure would need to improve to support large-scale production. Harsh Vardhan Patil, in his media interaction, said the government's E20 decision would benefit farmers, consumers and the country's foreign exchange position. He said around Rs 2 lakh crore in foreign exchange had been saved over the last two years through ethanol, while farmers had benefited by Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

The discussions pointed towards a broader clean mobility strategy in which biofuels, electrification and other technologies complement each other as India seeks to reduce fossil-fuel dependence while supporting economic and rural growth. (ANI)