A $49 Billion Finance Gap Is Holding Back Africa’s Women Entrepreneurs; New Initiative Targets the Missing Capital

Africa has the world's highest rate of female entrepreneurship, yet women-led businesses still face an estimated $49 billion financing gap. This contradiction sits at the heart of a new initiative from AXIAN Group and the African Development Bank, which aims to expand digital finance, business support and financial literacy to tens of thousands of women across five African countries.

The programme will target more than 34,000 women-led enterprises with tailored financial products and extend financial, digital and entrepreneurship training to 25,000 women. Its significance lies not only in the number of beneficiaries, but in the model being tested: whether mobile money, digital lending and alternative credit assessment can reach entrepreneurs who remain underserved by conventional banking systems.

The Real Constraint Is Not Entrepreneurship; It Is Access to Finance

Women across Africa are already starting and running businesses at high rates, but access to growth capital remains uneven. The estimated $49 billion financing gap suggests that entrepreneurial activity is not translating automatically into financial inclusion, leaving many businesses undercapitalised even when demand, skills and ambition are present.

The new programme will provide tailored digital financial services to 34,000 women-led micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Madagascar, Tanzania and Senegal. It will also deliver financial literacy, digital skills and entrepreneurship training across those three markets as well as Togo and Comoros.

Finance determines far more than whether a business can survive another month. It can influence whether an enterprise can buy inventory, invest in equipment, expand into new markets, hire workers or formalise its operations. Without access to appropriate capital, many women-owned businesses risk remaining small not because they lack potential, but because they lack the financial tools required to scale.

The wider policy challenge is not simply to encourage more women to become entrepreneurs. Africa already has strong female entrepreneurial participation. The harder task is building financial systems capable of treating women-led businesses as investable enterprises rather than permanently marginal economic actors.

Digital Lending Could Rewrite How Creditworthiness Is Judged

AXIAN plans to implement the initiative through its Mixx and Mvola platforms, combining mobile money, digital lending, financial literacy, business development services and digital inclusion. The programme will also use alternative credit assessment tools to reach entrepreneurs who have traditionally struggled to qualify for conventional finance.

That could be particularly important for micro and small businesses without extensive credit histories, formal financial records or traditional collateral. Digital transaction data and other alternative indicators may give lenders a broader picture of business activity than conventional loan assessments.

The shift points to a larger evolution in Africa's digital economy. Mobile money platforms were first valued primarily for payments and transfers; they are increasingly being positioned as gateways to credit, savings, business services and formal financial participation.

However, digital access alone does not guarantee meaningful financial inclusion. The cost of credit, repayment terms, loan size and borrower protections will determine whether digital lending becomes a tool for productive investment or simply another source of short-term debt.

The Bigger Opportunity Is Moving Businesses From Survival to Scale

The programme goes beyond lending by combining finance with financial literacy, digital skills and entrepreneurship training. That design reflects an important reality: businesses need more than capital if they are to expand sustainably.

Many women-led enterprises operate close to the boundary between informal and formal economic activity. The initiative explicitly aims to support businesses in transitioning toward and thriving within the formal economy, where access to larger markets, more structured finance and new commercial opportunities may be greater.

Formalisation, however, is not automatically beneficial. It can bring tax obligations, compliance costs and administrative burdens alongside potential advantages. Whether women entrepreneurs see value in moving into the formal economy will depend on whether the benefits outweigh those costs in practice.

This is where training and business-development support become important. Financial literacy can help entrepreneurs assess borrowing decisions, digital skills can improve access to services and markets, and entrepreneurship training can strengthen business planning and management.

The programme's real success will thus depend on whether these elements reinforce one another. Credit without capability may have limited impact; training without capital may leave entrepreneurs unable to act on what they learn. The model assumes that finance, skills and digital access are more effective when delivered together.

The Test Is Whether Digital Inclusion Produces Lasting Economic Gains

The initiative builds on a wider relationship between the African Development Bank and AXIAN Telecom. In January 2025, the Bank approved a $160 million senior corporate loan aimed at expanding digital connectivity and financial inclusion across nine African countries, including dedicated funding for 22,000 women entrepreneurs in Madagascar.

The new programme extends that strategy by combining regional digital infrastructure with targeted support for women-led businesses. Implementation through Mixx, Mvola and local operating companies is intended to pair scale with country-level execution. The challenge now is measurement. Reaching thousands of women, opening accounts or issuing loans may demonstrate programme activity, but those figures alone will not show whether businesses become stronger.

The more revealing indicators will be whether participants gain sustained access to formal finance, whether businesses increase revenue, whether repayment remains manageable, whether firms formalise successfully and whether they create additional employment.

There is also a question of who gets reached. The programme spans five countries, but differences in digital access, financial literacy, regulation and business formality could shape outcomes significantly. Rural entrepreneurs, smaller informal firms and women with limited digital connectivity may face different barriers from more established urban businesses.

Africa's financing gap for women entrepreneurs is too large for any single programme to close, but the initiative could still matter if it demonstrates that digital platforms can lower barriers to credit while connecting finance to skills, formalisation and business growth.