Women’s Access to Capital Is Moving to the Centre of Africa’s Development Financing Debate

The African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates that women on the continent face a $42 billion gap in access to finance, even as women's economic participation is increasingly being treated as central to growth, resilience and development financing. The question now is whether financial institutions, public policy and development programmes can remove the structural barriers that keep women-owned businesses, grassroots organisations and women in fragile states from accessing it.

The urgency was underscored at the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York, where member states were forced to vote on a declaration affirming women's access to justice after consensus broke down. For AfDB, the moment coincided with a broader effort to move gender financing from a collection of projects toward a more integrated development strategy.

The $42 Billion Gap Is Bigger Than a Lending Problem

At first glance, Africa's gender-finance challenge appears to be about insufficient credit, but the Bank's emerging approach suggests that the problem runs deeper, cutting across labour markets, infrastructure, economic policy and the institutions that determine who can participate effectively in formal financial systems.

Increasing the supply of finance does not necessarily guarantee that women can access it. Women-owned enterprises may still operate within economic systems where financial products, market connections, infrastructure and policy frameworks do not adequately address the constraints they face.

AfDB's forthcoming Gender Action Plan for 2027–2031 is intended to respond to that broader challenge. Instead of focusing primarily on individual gender projects, the plan is designed to push the Bank toward more systemic interventions addressing the barriers women encounter across different parts of the economy.

If gender inequality is embedded across institutions and markets, isolated financing programmes can address only part of the problem. The harder task is ensuring that capital mobilisation is accompanied by the policy and institutional changes needed to make economic participation more accessible.

AFAWA Shows Capital Can Move, But Scale Is Still the Question

AfDB's flagship Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative offers the clearest indication that substantial capital can be channelled toward women entrepreneurs. AFAWA combines financing with policy reform, mentorship and skills development in an effort to address several constraints simultaneously rather than treating credit as the only missing ingredient.

The initiative is working toward unlocking up to $5 billion and has secured partnerships with more than 200 financial institutions. More than $3.1 billion has already been channelled to women-led businesses, giving the programme a significant platform from which to expand access to capital across African markets.

However, those numbers also reveal the scale of the wider challenge. Even a multibillion-dollar initiative remains considerably smaller than the estimated $42 billion financing gap, meaning that closing the divide will require far more than the expansion of one programme or the participation of a limited number of financial institutions.

The next test is about reach as much as volume. Policymakers and development institutions will need to examine where financing is flowing, which types of businesses are gaining access, and whether capital is reaching women beyond established commercial centres and existing banking relationships.

Fragile States Reveal Where Conventional Finance Breaks Down

The limits of traditional financial systems become even more visible in conflict-affected and fragile environments. In such settings, the challenge may not be persuading banks to lend more, but finding workable mechanisms capable of getting money directly to women and local organisations where conventional banking infrastructure is weak or inaccessible.

The issue featured prominently in discussions between the African Development Bank and UN Women in New York. The organisations examined cooperation on capital mobilisation, infrastructure and support for countries affected by conflict, with an emphasis on avoiding parallel processes that could prevent financing and technical assistance from reaching intended beneficiaries efficiently.

The Bank also participated in discussions around the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund and how its financial instruments might better serve women's organisations operating at grassroots level. Such organisations can be particularly difficult to reach through conventional lending structures, making adaptation of financing mechanisms an important part of any broader gender-finance strategy.

AfDB's Crisis Response for Women and Affected Communities in Sudan provides one example of how support can be structured differently. The project has reached more than 95,000 women through cash assistance, livelihood support and essential services while linking economic empowerment with protection and access to justice.

The Real Test Is Whether Gender Finance Becomes Economic Architecture

AfDB is increasingly positioning women's economic participation within its wider development strategy rather than treating it as a separate social objective. Its engagements around the Commission on the Status of Women linked gender financing to access to capital, demographic opportunity and the construction of more climate-resilient economies.

The approach also aligns with the Bank's broader focus on mobilising development finance in a fragmented global environment. If Africa is searching for new ways to generate investment and strengthen economic resilience, leaving large numbers of women without adequate access to finance represents both an inclusion problem and a constraint on the effectiveness of that development strategy.

Partnerships with UN Women, the African Women Leaders Network and financial institutions is crucial because the challenge extends beyond the lending capacity of the African Development Bank itself. Scaling access will require coordination among development institutions, governments, commercial lenders and organisations capable of reaching women outside conventional financial networks.

The coming years will show whether that coordination can produce something more durable than a collection of successful programmes. The 2027–2031 Gender Action Plan, continued expansion of AFAWA and efforts to reach women in fragile settings will provide important indicators of whether gender finance is becoming embedded in the machinery of African development policy.