The Race to 2037: Thailand’s Next Growth Engine Must Be Productivity

Thailand's ambition to become a high-income economy by 2037 is rapidly becoming a test of productivity rather than simple economic expansion. A World Bank Group roadmap argues that the country would need annual GDP per capita growth of about 5.4 percent to reach that threshold, requiring a decisive shift toward technology, innovation, skills and higher-value economic activity.

The challenge is significant because the next phase of development demands more than attracting investment or expanding industries that already perform well. Thailand will need firms capable of scaling and innovating, workers equipped for technology-intensive jobs and cities that can generate productivity beyond established economic centres. The central economic question is therefore whether Thailand can upgrade the machinery of growth itself.

Thailand Must Move From More Growth to Better Growth

Thailand's development strategy is being reframed around two closely connected priorities: upgrading and dynamism. Upgrading means pushing businesses and industries further into higher-value activities through stronger technology adoption, innovation, skills development, domestic value creation and greater benefits from investment. Dynamism means ensuring that firms, workers and cities can respond to change, compete and become more productive.

An economy can continue expanding without necessarily becoming substantially more productive. Increasing output through additional capital or labour is different from generating more value from the same resources, and it is the latter that becomes increasingly important as countries seek to move into higher-income categories.

Five industries have been identified as particularly promising for Thailand's next stage of development: advanced manufacturing, sustainable and wellness tourism, digital services, agrifood and creative industries. These sectors combine existing comparative strengths with opportunities to move further up the value chain and generate better jobs.

The deeper opportunity lies in changing what happens inside these industries. Manufacturing becomes more valuable when firms develop technological capabilities and sophisticated production processes; tourism generates greater economic benefits when spending supports higher-value services; and agrifood can become more productive when innovation, processing and knowledge create more domestic value rather than relying primarily on volumes.

The Real Economic Contest Will Be Fought Inside Firms

The ability of businesses to enter markets, grow and compete is central to the proposed transformation. Thailand's future productivity will depend partly on whether more startups and small and medium-sized enterprises can scale, innovate and participate in formal economic activity rather than remaining trapped at relatively low levels of productivity.

It requires several parts of the business environment to work together. Stronger competition, better access to finance, deeper trade integration, broader innovation and greater spillovers from foreign investment are all identified as important mechanisms for building more competitive domestic firms. The issue is not merely whether capital enters Thailand, but how much knowledge, technology and productive capability spreads through the wider economy.

Foreign investment can contribute substantially to economic upgrading, but its development impact becomes stronger when domestic companies participate in supply chains, acquire new capabilities and eventually compete in higher-value markets themselves. Without those connections, investment can generate output and employment while leaving a much smaller footprint on domestic productivity.

This makes the quality of Thailand's business ecosystem as important as the quantity of investment it attracts. Policies that help productive companies expand, encourage new competitors and give smaller firms greater opportunities to innovate could become increasingly important as Thailand attempts to generate faster income growth without depending predominantly on lower-cost production.

Skills Could Become the Deciding Constraint

Thailand's economic transition will also be determined by whether its workforce can keep pace with technological change. Competitiveness is expected to depend increasingly on skills, know-how, technology and innovation rather than low wages, making human capital a central part of the country's industrial and productivity strategy.

The agenda extends beyond university education. Strengthening foundational and vocational capabilities, developing AI, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, and expanding lifelong learning are all presented as important priorities. Such investments could become especially important as technologies alter the types of tasks firms need workers to perform.

Skills policy and industrial policy are therefore difficult to separate. Companies may be encouraged to adopt advanced technologies, but their productivity gains will be constrained if workers cannot use those technologies effectively. At the same time, education and training reforms will have limited economic impact if businesses do not generate sufficient numbers of productive jobs in which those capabilities can be applied.

The emphasis on social mobility and longer participation in productive employment also gives the strategy a broader dimension. Thailand's high-income transition would be stronger if opportunities created by technology and investment were accessible to a wider share of the population rather than concentrated among highly skilled workers, large companies or particular economic regions.

Bangkok Alone Cannot Carry Thailand to High-Income Status

The geography of growth is another critical part of the productivity equation. Strengthening secondary cities as engines of economic activity, while making Bangkok more productive, green and innovative, forms a key part of the proposed development roadmap. This reflects an important structural challenge for development strategies: productivity gains concentrated in a limited number of locations may raise national output without creating sufficiently broad economic opportunities. Stronger secondary cities could expand the geography of productive employment, create new business clusters and bring investment closer to workers and communities outside the capital.

However, the breadth of the agenda also exposes Thailand's central implementation challenge. Competition policy, finance, technology adoption, skills, trade integration, investment spillovers and urban development cannot operate independently. Weakness in one area can limit progress elsewhere, meaning that isolated reforms may produce smaller gains than a coordinated strategy.

Thailand is discussing these priorities as Bangkok prepares to host the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in October, placing the country's economic ambitions alongside a wider international conversation about investment and development. The Bangkok Business Summit 2026 has already brought government and business leaders into discussions about the next stage of the transformation. The 2037 ambition ultimately places a clear benchmark against Thailand's policy choices. A 5.4 percent annual increase in GDP per capita is presented as the pace required to reach high-income status, but achieving it will depend on whether broad reform priorities turn into measurable productivity gains across businesses, workers and regions.

Thailand already possesses important industrial, tourism, agricultural and service-sector strengths. Its next development challenge is more demanding: transforming those advantages into an economy where firms create greater value, workers command more sophisticated skills and productive opportunities spread beyond existing centres. The path to higher income, in other words, increasingly runs through productivity.