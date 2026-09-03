New Hope for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Patients: Advanced TPS Technology Now Available in India

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3: A new non-invasive brain stimulation technology is bringing fresh hope to patients and families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Transcranial Pulse Stimulation (TPS), an advanced neuromodulation technology that uses short ultrasound pulses to stimulate targeted areas of the brain, is now available in India at Solaceum, Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Solaceum is currently the first and only centre in India offering TPS as a clinical service, bringing an emerging European neuromodulation technology to Indian patients under specialist neurological care. TPS has gained international scientific interest, particularly for its potential role in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive impairment. Early clinical research has reported encouraging findings in certain cognitive and functional outcomes.

What is TPS? Transcranial Pulse Stimulation (TPS) is a non-invasive neuromodulation technique that delivers short ultrasound pulses through the skull to targeted regions of the brain. The treatment is performed using MRI-based neuronavigation, which helps clinicians identify and target specific brain areas. Unlike invasive brain stimulation procedures, TPS does not involve surgery or implantation of electrodes. The technology has been developed in Europe and has received CE marking in Europe. Its applications, particularly in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions, continue to be evaluated through clinical research.

International Expertise Comes to Hyderabad To facilitate scientific understanding of this emerging technology, Solaceum recently hosted a scientific session on TPS for neurologists and psychiatrists in Hyderabad, in partnership with Storz Medical AG, Switzerland.

The programme featured Prof. Dr. Ulrich Sprick, Medical Director and Head of the Department of Dayclinics and Out-Patients at Alexius/Josef Clinic, Neuss, Germany, and Associate Professor at the Medical Faculty of the University of Düsseldorf. Prof. Sprick shared his international experience with TPS and discussed its proposed mechanisms of action, clinical applications and the scientific evidence currently available.

The interaction provided Indian medical professionals with an opportunity to understand how TPS is being explored internationally and to discuss its potential role in the evolving field of non-invasive neuromodulation. Dr. Sreekanth Vemula Leads TPS Initiative at Solaceum

The programme was hosted by Dr. Sreekanth Vemula, Consultant Neurologist, MD (AIIMS), DM Neurology (PGIMER), Founder and Chairman of Solaceum. Dr. Vemula presented Solaceum’s early clinical experience with TPS and highlighted the importance of bringing promising advances in neuromodulation to India while maintaining a strong focus on scientific evidence and appropriate patient selection.

“Alzheimer’s disease and dementia remain significant challenges for patients, families and clinicians. There is a growing need to explore innovative and non-invasive approaches that may complement existing neurological care. Technologies such as TPS are generating scientific interest because of their non-invasive nature and emerging clinical evidence,” said Dr. Sreekanth Vemula. “At Solaceum, our objective is to make contemporary neuromodulation technologies accessible to Indian patients while ensuring that their use is guided by scientific evidence, specialist assessment and appropriate patient selection.”

A New Avenue in Non-Invasive Neuromodulation The introduction of TPS in India represents another step in the evolving field of non-invasive brain stimulation and neuromodulation. While Alzheimer’s disease remains a complex and progressive neurological condition, ongoing research into technologies such as TPS is opening new avenues for investigation. Continued clinical studies and long-term evidence will be important in determining the precise role of TPS in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders. With its introduction at Solaceum, patients in India now have access to this emerging technology within a specialist neurological and neuromodulation setting.

About Solaceum – Solaceum-Centre for Advanced Pain Management, Neurorehabilitation & Neuromodulation, located in Madhapur, Hyderabad, is founded by Dr. Sreekanth Vemula, Consultant Neurologist, MD (AIIMS), DM Neurology (PGIMER). Solaceum provides advanced, non-invasive and non-surgical solutions for a wide range of neurological, pain and rehabilitation conditions. The centre combines specialist neurological evaluation with contemporary technologies and multidisciplinary rehabilitation to provide personalised treatment plans.

What We Offer at Solaceum, Advanced Pain Management - Neck and back pain

- Shoulder pain and periarthritis - Chronic and neuropathic pain

- Tennis elbow, Golfer’s Elbow - TMJ – Related Pain

- Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) - Sports-related injuries and pain

Neuromodulation & Brain Stimulation - Transcranial Pulse Stimulation (TPS)

- Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) - Other advanced neuromodulation approaches based on individual clinical requirements

Neurorehabilitation - Stroke rehabilitation

- Parkinson’s disease rehabilitation - Spasticity management

- Neurological movement and functional rehabilitation - Cognitive and neurological rehabilitation

Solaceum also incorporates advanced physical medicine technologies such as MLS Laser Therapy, radial and focused shockwave therapy, along with structured rehabilitation programmes designed to support pain relief, functional recovery and improved quality of life. At Solaceum, our focus is not simply on managing symptoms, but on understanding the underlying condition and creating a personalised, evidence-informed pathway towards better function and quality of life.

Solaceum – Advanced Care. Non-Invasive Solutions. Better Possibilities. APPOINTMENTS +91 89776 30120, EMAIL support@solaceum.in SOLACEUM CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE Advanced Pain Management & Neuro Modulation

3rd & 4th Floor, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Hitech City Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad 500081 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)