Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Polls have closed in Massachusetts, where generational change is ‌on the ballot on Tuesday as Democratic voters choose whether to renominate 80-year-old progressive U.S. Senator Ed Markey or replace him on the ballot with 47-year-old U.S. Representative Seth Moulton. Markey, who has served in Congress for nearly 50 years, is backed by leading progressives such as Senator Bernie ‌Sanders and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as most members of the state's congressional delegation, including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

No members ‌of the state's delegation have endorsed Moulton, a moderate U.S. Marine Corps veteran whose supporters include New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill and the Democratic organization VoteVets. The Boston Globe's editorial board is also behind Moulton, casting him as a necessary agent of change with "proven leadership skills" and positions on key issues that align with most voters. Markey has ⁠a nearly $2 ​million fundraising advantage over Moulton, and has ⁠led in recent polls by a double-digit margin. The primary winner is heavily favored to win in November. Democrat Kamala Harris carried the state by nearly 25 ⁠percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

Democratic voters across the country this year have often backed younger, more progressive candidates, leading to the ouster of incumbents ​in primaries in New York, Colorado and Michigan, although in Massachusetts it is the long-serving Senate incumbent who is considered more ⁠progressive. BOSTON HOUSE RACE MIRRORS SENATE CONTEST

A more typical generational challenge is playing out in the Boston area, where moderate U.S. Representative Stephen Lynch, 71, is facing progressive attorney Patrick ⁠Roath, ​39. The Boston Globe's editorial board endorsed Roath, writing that the younger candidate "gives every indication he can do better, think bigger, and aim higher as a member of Congress" than Lynch.

Roath has outraised Lynch, $1.3 million to $910,000, and he has closed in on the incumbent in ⁠polling. A survey conducted for Leaders We Deserve, a group that has endorsed Roath, found Lynch's lead had fallen to seven percentage points. ⁠A February poll conducted for Roath ⁠showed him trailing Lynch by 26 points. Lynch was reelected in 2024 by a 50-point margin. Democrats hold all nine Massachusetts House seats and both Senate seats. The winner of the 8th Congressional District primary will ‌be heavily favored ‌to win in November.