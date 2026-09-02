Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

Diletta Doretti has taken up her new role as World Bank Group Country Manager for El Salvador, bringing the institution's public and private sector work under unified leadership at a time when the country is seeking stronger job creation, increased investment and wider access to economic opportunities. Her appointment places her in charge of building closer cooperation with the Salvadoran government, businesses and development partners while connecting financial support with practical knowledge and private capital.

One leadership role across three global institutions

Doretti will represent the World Bank Group's three principal institutions operating in El Salvador: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). This combined responsibility is expected to create a more connected approach in which public projects, private investment and risk-management tools can work together around the country's development priorities.

"El Salvador has a unique opportunity to accelerate job creation, strengthen its human capital, and attract the investment needed to support more inclusive and resilient growth," Doretti said. She added that she looks forward to working closely with the government, private sector and development partners to improve the quality of life for Salvadorans.

Billions of dollars supporting essential services and employment

The World Bank Group already has a substantial presence in El Salvador, combining public financing with support for businesses and investors. The World Bank's active public sector portfolio stands at US$2.4 billion, covering education, healthcare, transport infrastructure, water, energy and local economic development, all of which shape people's daily lives and influence the country's ability to create stable employment.

IFC has committed approximately US$400 million to support private sector development in the country. Under Doretti's leadership, these resources can be connected more closely with government priorities, business needs and opportunities capable of generating employment, strengthening essential services and encouraging resilient economic growth.

International experience shapes a new chapter in El Salvador

Doretti brings more than two decades of experience at the World Bank Group, having joined the institution in 2002 and worked across different regions and development areas. Before moving to El Salvador, she served as World Bank Group Representative for Guyana and Suriname, while an earlier position took her to Mali as Senior Private Sector Development Specialist for West Africa.

An Italian national, Doretti holds a master's degree in International Economics from Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies and a bachelor's degree in International Affairs and Law from the University of Florence. Her background in economics, law and private sector development gives her a broad foundation for guiding the World Bank Group's work as El Salvador pursues investment, stronger human capital and greater economic opportunity.