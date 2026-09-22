Attero operationalises Greater Noida R&D centre to advance critical mineral recovery technologies

Attero, India’s largest critical minerals firm and the world’s most technologically advanced urban miner, has operationalised its new R&D Centre of Excellence in Greater Noida, strengthening its in-house capabilities in technology development, process innovation and automation. The centre will support process development, automation design and technology upgrades across Attero’s critical materials recovery, recycling, refining and mid-stream processing operations in India and global markets. The Centre’s current and planned programmes span advanced recycling and recovery of materials from end-of-life batteries, electronic components and other complex secondary resources, including recovery of rare earth elements and other high-value materials. Its work will also focus on developing advanced material recovery processes and converting recovered materials into higher-value applications. This includes developing technologies for the extraction and recovery of critical materials from recycled feedstocks as well as mid-stream inputs. The technology programme includes robotics-based battery cutting, novel battery discharging systems, energy-efficient roasting equipment, advanced filtration and drying systems, automated material conveying and safer, environmentally compliant ventilation and exhaust systems.

The facility has also received recognition from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, as an in-house industrial R&D centre, valid through March 2029. The recognition formally places Attero’s facility within the Government’s recognised in-house industrial R&D framework and supports access to applicable Government facilitation for R&D-related procurement, including eligibility to seek customs-duty exemption on qualifying research equipment, instruments, spares and consumables, subject to prevailing Government notifications, eligibility conditions and the prescribed approval process. “As a pioneer in technology-led urban mining, Attero has consistently built its capabilities around proprietary technology and in-house innovation. The operationalisation of this Centre of Excellence marks an important step in strengthening our ability to develop technologies for increasingly complex secondary resources. Attero has built a proprietary technology base supported by more than 50 granted patents and over 200 patent filings globally. The Centre will further deepen our ability to take ideas from the drawing board to industrial application, while building the technology capabilities needed for the next phase of growth in critical mineral recovery. The DSIR recognition further strengthens this in-house R&D framework and supports our focus on developing indigenous technologies for critical mineral recovery, advanced recycling and refining,” said Nitin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Attero.

The centre builds on Attero's existing work in mechanical and hydrometallurgical processing, and its technology base is supported by more than 50 granted patents and over 200 patent filings globally. Attero has also received the CII Industrial Innovation Award 2025 and the Circular Economy Initiative Award at India Solar Week 2026 for its innovation work. The Greater Noida centre complements Attero’s operating infrastructure, including its Roorkee facility in Uttarakhand, which has achieved recovery efficiencies of more than 98% and purity levels above 99.9% across battery materials. The new Centre of Excellence will provide a dedicated platform for developing technologies that can subsequently be deployed and upgraded across Attero’s recycling, refining and mid-stream processing operations.

Attero is India’s largest critical minerals firm and the world’s most technologically advanced urban miner. As a critical minerals technology company, Attero recovers more than 20 critical minerals, including rare earth elements (REEs), cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, graphite, silver, gold and manganese, through proprietary processes backed by more than 50 global patents. (ANI)