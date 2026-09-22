UniSteps Consulting Launches BcStep, a Business Operating Network Designed to Connect the Construction Ecosystem

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: UniSteps Consulting, a leading project management and consultancy company serving engineering-intensive construction projects, has launched BcStep, a Business Operating Network (BON) designed to solve the problem of fragmentation of information, communication and workflows in the construction industry. Adding further distinction to the launch, UniSteps has partnered with acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajeev Khandelwal as the Brand Ambassador of BcSteps and will represent BcStep's vision of creating a more connected and collaborative construction ecosystem.

Construction projects typically involve multiple stakeholders, including Developers, Architects, Consultants, Project Management Consultants (PMCs), Contractors, Suppliers and large internal teams. BcStep is built as a digital ecosystem for the construction industry, that brings together all organisations, employees, support staff & vendors, to track and coordinate chats, emails, tasks, workflows and Digital ERP processes on a single unified network. BcStep combines ERP, HRM, Chat, Email and Task Manager into one connected ecosystem, to enable better communication & management while also tracking & recording it on one connected platform. This eliminates the fragmentation across multiple different software and ensures project coordination and continuity across stakeholders. BcStep has a strong business proposition to improve efficiency in the areas of:

- Time spent searching across emails, chats and different systems - Manual follow-ups and status tracking

- Administrative effort in coordinating meetings, tasks and communication - Dependence on individuals to retain project history and knowledge

- Activity-wise & Category-wise task status tracking within the offices - Overall project progress tracked for the stakeholders

BcStep represents approximately five years of continuous product development, encompassing technology changes, product testing, architecture development and the creation and integration of its individual applications. BcStep is launching with a pan-India market focus, enabling construction organizations across India to participate in the BON ecosystem. The platform is being developed as an evolving construction operating ecosystem and has a strong roadmap focusing on further expansion of features and updates focusing on areas such as Site Management, Invoice Management, Contract Management and Material Management, along with expanding AI capabilities through the Mr. Bon AI Assistant. “Building BcStep has been a long-term commitment for us, as we create the architecture for India’s construction sector to move past fragmented systems, and into one unified environment where stakeholders can work together,” said Kailash Anwala, Managing Director at UniSteps. “Over approximately five years, we have continuously developed, tested and refined the platform, while drawing on UniSteps’ more than two decades of experience in the construction industry across Project Management, Structural Consultancy, and MEP Consultancy. The result has been a powerful platform that translates real-world project coordination requirements into a digital format platform that is practical, connected and scalable. Over the next three years, our focus will be on building BcStep, establishing a strong base of paying organisations and developing it into a scalable recurring-revenue technology platform for the construction ecosystem.”

Over the next three years, UniSteps Consulting aims to establish BcStep as a significant technology platform for the construction industry, supported by a growing base of paying organisations and a scalable recurring-revenue model. About UniSteps

UniSteps Consulting Pvt. Ltd. is a full-service, multidisciplinary construction consultancy specialising in Project Management, Structural Design and MEP Design for engineering-intensive construction projects. Founded in 2003, the company brings extensive experience across residential, commercial, corporate, hospitality, retail and other complex building projects. UniSteps provides integrated design and project management services, supporting projects from requirements and planning through construction and handover. Having completed more than 600 projects and with over 500 projects currently under design or management, UniSteps combines engineering expertise, project experience and practical construction knowledge to deliver coordinated solutions for complex building projects across India. UniSteps Consulting Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in Mumbai, with offices in Mumbai, Nashik and Patna.

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