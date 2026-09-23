SUGS Lloyd Limited receives Rs. 213.48 crore contract for power distribution works in Punjab

VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: SUGS Lloyd Limited has received a Letter of Award dated 21 September 2026 from Marshal Enterprises for power distribution infrastructure works in Punjab valued at approximately ₹213.48 crore, including GST. The works are to be completed within 15 months from the date of the award.

The contract covers the balance supply and installation works for low-tension (LT) and high-tension (HT) infrastructure loss reduction projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). It includes Faridkot Circle, covering Moga District, with an award value of approximately ₹89.88 crore, and Gurdaspur Circle, covering Pathankot District, valued at approximately ₹123.60 crore. These projects were originally awarded to Marshal Enterprises by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). SUGS Lloyd will execute the balance works as a subcontractor on a back-to-back basis. The Letter of Award confirms PSPCL’s approval of the Company’s appointment.

The scope includes supply of plant and materials, installation, supervision, testing and commissioning, supported by deployment of the required manpower, machinery and equipment. The works will follow the specifications, quality standards and milestones of the main contracts. The award strengthens the Company’s order book and is expected to support revenue visibility during the execution period. It also reflects the Company’ operational efficiency in RDSS project. This project provides an opportunity to expand SUGS Lloyd’s presence in Punjab and strengthen its credentials for future power distribution projects. The underlying projects aim to reduce distribution losses and improve the electricity distribution network in the covered areas

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Commenting on the award, Mr Santosh Shah, Managing Director of SUGS Lloyd Limited said:

“This contract is an important addition to our order book and an opportunity to strengthen our presence in the power distribution sector. Our focus will be on timely mobilisation, quality work and disciplined execution. Successful execution will help us build our project credentials and support the Company’s growth.” ABOUT SUGS LLOYD LIMITED

SUGS Lloyd Limited is a Noida-based company engaged in electrical and power infrastructure activities. Its project scope includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical infrastructure. The Company undertakes work involving materials, equipment, manpower and site supervision to deliver projects in line with customer specifications and contractual requirements. DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's business, growth prospects and future performance. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory and government actions, execution risks, order-book conversion, working-capital and receivable cycles, market conditions and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)