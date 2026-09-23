Karnataka: 15-year-old boy found dead in Mandya lake, family alleges murder by minor friend

A 15-year-old boy was found dead with injury marks in a village lake in Mandya, with his family alleging that his minor friend murdered him. Police have registered a case and assured a proper investigation.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 16:37 IST
Karnataka: 15-year-old boy found dead in Mandya lake, family alleges murder by minor friend
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A 15-year-old boy was found dead with injury marks in a village lake in  Karnataka's Mandya, with his family alleging that he was murdered by his minor friend. The incident took place at Mayappanahalli in Mandya. The deceased has been identified as Deepak, 15, son of Raju and Jyothi.

According to the officials, Deepak's body was found in the village lake on Monday evening. Injury marks were found on his body. According to family members, Deepak had gone to play with his minor friend on Monday. When he did not return home by evening, the family started searching for him. When the family asked the friend who had gone with Deepak, he allegedly said that he did not know about him.

However, Deepak's grandmother told the family that she had seen both boys going towards the lake. The family subsequently alleged that the minor friend had murdered Deepak. Demanding a proper investigation and justice, members of the Vishwakarma community staged a protest in front of the MIMS mortuary, seeking the arrest of the boy and compensation.

A case has been registered at Keragodu Police Station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakshminarayana visited the spot and assured the family of a proper investigation. Later, villagers agreed to conduct the post-mortem at the mortuary.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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