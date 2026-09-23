The Car Edits Pvt Ltd Launches ‘Gloss Commanders’ to Set New Benchmark in Car Care, Service

VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: After 12 years of experience in the automotive sector, Pune-based The Car Eidts Pvt Ltd has launched Gloss Commanders – Commands Every Indian Road, a premium automotive care and premium automotives brand offering comprehensive solutions for vehicle protection, maintenance and resale value.

Founded in 2012 by Sanket Sukhtankar and his family, The Car Edits Pvt Ltd has been involved in the buying, selling and financing of thousands of cars. Based on its experience and market research, the company identified paint quality and engine condition as two key factors influencing a vehicle’s long-term condition and resale value. Gloss Commanders has been developed to address the growing demand for professional and reliable car-care services. The brand offers a range of services including paint protection, RTO-approved car modifications and sun-protection films, engine care and performance enhancement, denting and painting, luxury interiors and accessories, car sanitisation, as well as car buying, selling, finance and refinancing services.

The company said that as customers typically upgrade their cars within three to five years, maintaining the vehicle’s paint, body and engine condition can become important during resale inspections. Gloss Commanders aims to provide customers with an integrated car-care ecosystem under one roof. The new venture will be led by Managing Director Asmita S Sukhtankar and Co-Director Rutik S More. The brand currently operates two outlets in Pune, with 20 additional outlets under process across India.

“Gloss Commanders was not started merely to open another detailing studio. Our experience with thousands of cars showed us how inadequate paint and engine care can affect a vehicle’s condition and resale value. Our aim is to provide dependable, research-backed car-care solutions that help customers maintain their vehicles for years,” the management said. With its new venture, The Car edits pvt ltd , plans to expand its presence in the organised automotive care segment and offer customers a wider range of professional vehicle-care services.

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