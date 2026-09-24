Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Bihar's child nutrition challenge is not simply about whether families understand healthy eating. A randomized study by the World Bank Group's Gender Department and Georgetown University suggests that a major challenge is converting nutrition knowledge into everyday feeding habits while ensuring that poor households can afford and access diverse foods. The study covered 2,682 households linked to 340 Anganwadi centres across six districts and tested whether a simple wall-mounted food-tracking journal could improve feeding practices for children aged 6–24 months.

The findings matter because Bihar continues to face serious nutrition problems. Data cited in the study show that 43 percent of children under five in Bihar were stunted. Among children aged 6–24 months, only 19 percent achieved minimum dietary diversity, while just 11 percent met both minimum dietary diversity and minimum meal-frequency requirements. These numbers indicate that improving knowledge alone may not be enough to address malnutrition.

A Simple Journal Turns Nutrition Advice Into Daily Action

The intervention introduced what researchers call "food accounting." Caregivers received a wall-mounted journal showing seven important food groups and used colour-coded stickers to record what their children ate. Instead of expecting mothers to remember nutrition advice, the journal provided a visible reminder near the place where food was prepared.

Initial adoption was high. Two weeks after rollout, 97.8 percent of treatment households reported receiving the journal and 78.3 percent had installed it. Among households that had put it up, 84.5 percent had already started using it. By the endline survey, 58 percent of treated caregivers still had the journal displayed.

The strongest results involved behaviour. Treated caregivers were 11 percentage points more likely to notice food groups in children's meals and 11 points more likely to count them. They were eight points more likely to think about what children had eaten previously and seven points more likely to add foods when they noticed insufficient diversity. These habit-related findings remained statistically robust after researchers adjusted for multiple statistical tests.

Food Availability Remains the Bigger Barrier

Changes in actual diets were less convincing. The intervention initially appeared to increase the probability that children achieved minimum dietary diversity, defined as consuming at least four of seven food groups. It also reduced by six percentage points the occasions when flesh foods available in the household were not given to children.

However, these dietary effects did not remain statistically robust after adjustment for multiple testing. Researchers also found no significant improvement in the overall number of food groups consumed or children's mid-upper arm circumference.

Household food availability helps explain the gap. Flesh foods were available less than one day a week, eggs around 1.3 days and vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables only about half a day per week.

For policymakers, the lesson is straightforward: a reminder can help families make better use of food already available, but it cannot create purchasing power or make nutritious food affordable. Behavioural interventions therefore cannot replace food assistance, social protection or policies that improve access to diverse foods.

Anganwadi Network Offers a Route to Scale

The programme's major policy advantage is that it uses Bihar's existing Integrated Child Development Services system rather than creating another delivery network. Anganwadi workers received 1.5 days of training and delivered the journals through household visits.

This could make similar interventions relatively practical to integrate into existing nutrition programmes. But the research also found that outcomes varied considerably depending on the Anganwadi worker delivering the intervention. Scaling therefore requires attention to frontline-worker training, supervision, motivation and workload.

International development partners could support larger trials combining behavioural tools with food supplementation, cash transfers, social protection and programmes improving local access to nutrient-rich foods.

Equity also requires attention. Literate caregivers generally showed stronger habit formation than caregivers with lower literacy. Researchers also identified a potentially concerning reduction in fruit and vegetable consumption among treated girls relative to boys, although the study could not determine why it occurred. Any expansion should therefore include gender-disaggregated monitoring and tools that work effectively for caregivers with limited literacy.

From Better Habits to Better Nutrition Outcomes

For private-sector stakeholders, the findings suggest opportunities in affordable nutrition-tracking products, visual educational materials, locally appropriate complementary foods and technologies that help caregivers plan children's diets. Better rural distribution of eggs, vegetables, fruits and other nutrient-rich foods could also address some of the supply constraints identified by the study.

But commercial solutions carry risks. Digital tools may exclude households without smartphones or reliable connectivity, while commercially produced nutrition products may remain beyond the budgets of poorer families. Private-sector participation should therefore strengthen rather than replace public nutrition services.

For governments and development partners, the next step should be to test integrated approaches. Food-tracking tools could be combined with nutrition counselling, food entitlements, supplementation or targeted financial support, followed by longer-term monitoring of children's diets, weight and growth.

The study ultimately shows both the promise and limitation of behavioural policy. Making nutrition visible can change how caregivers think about meals and help build healthier habits. But lasting nutritional improvements require families to have nutritious foods available in the first place. Bihar's strongest strategy may therefore be one that connects behavioural innovation with stronger Anganwadi services, household purchasing power, social protection and better access to diverse food.