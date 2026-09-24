Andhra Pradesh secures agreements for 6.5 GW data centre capacity, projects moving to execution: Minister

Andhra Pradesh has secured agreements for its targeted 6.5 gigawatts (GW) of data centre capacity, with projects now moving towards execution, the state Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh said on Thursday. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 13th Annual Forum 2026: India 3.0 – Engaging for Growth in a Disrupted World, the minister said the state had completed the agreements required to meet its data centre capacity target.

"Our mandate is to do a 6.5 gigawatts of data center compute capacity in Andhra Pradesh, and we have already achieved it. I mean, as in we have done all the agreements and the projects are getting grounded," he said. The minister's remarks came in response to a question about the progress of Google's AI data centre project in Andhra Pradesh and concerns raised by local communities over its potential impact on water resources.

On the progress of the project, he said, "already work is on. It will get completed on time." Addressing environmental concerns, Lokesh said the state government was working to minimise the impact of data centre projects, particularly on water availability and energy consumption.

"If you look at our approach in Andhra, is that one, water is being given from sustainable sources. It will not take water away from farming or from the city, number one. 70% of the energy is going to come from renewable energy," he said. The minister said the government was also engaging with local communities to explain the development of these projects and address concerns.

"We believe that the project that we bring will be a catalyst in the larger economic growth of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and India," he said. When asked whether the data centre project required central environmental clearance, Lokesh said, "It's a state subject. The state has followed due process."

Speaking separately about the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, the minister said India needed to embrace emerging technologies and prepare its workforce for changes in the job market. "So as an education minister for human resource development, there's onus on me to transform our entire curriculum, keeping in mind the changes that are happening. AI, quantum," he said.

He added that preparing students for these technologies would be necessary to create new employment opportunities. (ANI)