House of Tarq crosses ₹40 Crore in CSR Value in under a year

House of Tarq, founded by Manoviraj Singh and Lakshana Asthana, has crossed ₹40 crore in CSR value within the first 10 months of operations, while collectively assessing and managing CSR programmes and portfolios worth more than ₹110 crore. Structured around three integrated pillars - CSR Strategy, CSR Solutions, and CSR Story - The House of Tarq brings together functions that have traditionally operated through separate advisory firms, implementation organisations and communication agencies. At the centre of its model sits the idea of Corporate Social Returns, which looks at CSR not only through the lens of expenditure or compliance, but through the social, institutional and strategic value created by well-designed programmes.

"CSR in India has never suffered from a shortage of intent. What it has often lacked is architecture," said Lakshana Asthana, Co-Founder and Founding Partner, House of Tarq. "Strategy, solutions and storytelling influence each other far more than the sector sometimes acknowledges. We built Tarq to bring those three conversations onto the same table so that intent, execution and the value ultimately created are not treated as separate mandates." Within its first year, House of Tarq has established a presence across 15 states, delivering work through its solutions vertical, Tarq Foundation, across health and nutrition, education, youth skilling and livelihoods, climate and environment, gender, public awareness and community infrastructure.

Marquee partners including DIAGEO India, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Signify, Motorola, Lenovo, Vertis and Arvind Ltd underline the breadth of Tarq's portfolio, reflecting the organisation's ability to operate as an integrated CSR solution provider rather than within a single part of the social-impact value chain. "We built Tarq on a simple premise: CSR deserves the same discipline as any core business function," said Manoviraj Singh, Co-Founder and Founding Partner, House of Tarq. "In the era of Corporate Social Returns, CSR, when designed well, is not just a social investment. It can become a business asset, strengthening trust, stakeholder relationships, institutional alignment and long-term value. The opportunity is to move from viewing CSR as an obligation to building it as a strategic function.”

House of Tarq's work has also brought it into sustained engagement with public institutions across multiple geographies. Initiatives associated with its portfolio have received support and acknowledgement from senior public leaders, including Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Goa Chief Minister Shri Pramod Sawant, Rajasthan Governor Shri Haribhau Bagade and Uttar Pradesh Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel, among others. That institutional traction has coincided with growing visibility in the media, with the organisation's work featured across outlets including Outlook Business, ANI and The Wire. Tarq Foundation, the firm's solutions arm, was separately recognised at the CSR Times Awards 2026, adding external validation to a year built largely on organic client and government engagement.

For a firm less than a year old, the combination of ₹40 crore in CSR value, more than ₹110 crore assessed and managed, a presence across 15 states, and a client roster spanning some of India's leading companies marks a significant first 10 months. More importantly, it offers an early test of House of Tarq's central thesis: that CSR Strategy, CSR Solutions and CSR Story create greater value when designed as one architecture rather than managed as three separate mandates. The next test will be scale. But the first one - whether the market sees value in the model - appears to have been answered. (ANI)