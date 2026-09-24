Green hydrogen's 2030 outlook remains uncertain, long-term potential strong: NTPC official

The outlook for green hydrogen by 2030 remains uncertain, but the industry has strong long-term growth potential as countries look to improve energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, according to DMR Panda, Executive Director - Hydrogen at NTPC. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of S&P Global’s Horizons Clean Energy Expansion India Conference, Panda said that while the industry's prospects by 2030 may not be clear at present, the longer-term outlook remains promising.

"2030 may not be very bright or very apparent now, but everybody is sure about what will happen after 10 years. Why? Because the way energy security is unfolding, the way decarbonization people are looking at that. So therefore there is an immense potential and nothing can beat that," he said. Panda also highlighted India's potential to emerge as a major green hydrogen exporter, citing the country's natural resources and growing demand from countries looking for alternatives to fossil fuels.

"Well, I would say it is immense because no other countries are well blessed with natural resources like India. We have fresh water, we have enough sea coast, lot of sea water, we have enough sunshine," he said. He added that the challenge is to bring these resources together to produce hydrogen and replace fossil fuels.

Identifying Japan and the European Union as potential export markets, Panda said countries with limited access to natural resources could look to India to meet their green hydrogen requirements. "So particularly those countries who doesn't have enough fresh water or sunshine, they need it like Japan or European Union. That is why there is an enough export potential," he said.

On the government's efforts to make India a global green hydrogen hub, Panda said the National Green Hydrogen Mission provides policy support at the central level, while state governments are also supporting the development of hydrogen projects. Referring to NTPC's hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh, he said the state government is supporting the project through infrastructure development, land availability and regulatory approvals.

"Now we are having our hydrogen hub in Andhra. So state government is supporting us in every possible way, whether it is making a private jetty," he said. He further highlighted the state's support in obtaining necessary permissions and making land available for renewable energy generation.

Panda said both the central and state governments are working to support the development of India's green hydrogen industry. (ANI)