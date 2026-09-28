Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav

During the Prominence Award-2026 ceremony, senior homoeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi presented a copy of the second edition of his book ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-09-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 18:55 IST
Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav
Senior homoeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi presents the second edition of his book ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav during the Prominence Award-2026 ceremony.. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 28: During the Prominence Award-2026 ceremony, senior homoeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi presented a copy of the second edition of his book ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi is the Director of Advanced Homeo Health Centre & Homoeopathy Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., Indore. He has been working in the field of anemia, blood-related disorders and health education for three decades, along with undertaking public awareness initiatives. He is also known for his work in the field of homoeopathic management of pancytopenia occurring during or after cancer treatment. On the occasion, Dr. Dwivedi briefed the Chief Minister about the contents of the book, which covers various aspects of anemia, aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia and thalassemia, along with insights drawn from his long-standing clinical experience and public awareness activities.

For three decades, Dr. Dwivedi has been involved in anemia awareness, public health education and awareness regarding blood-related disorders. Through various awareness initiatives, efforts are being made to educate people about timely identification of anemia, hemoglobin testing, nutrition and the importance of seeking appropriate medical advice. Dr. Dwivedi said that the book aims to promote greater understanding of anemia and blood-related disorders, highlight the importance of timely investigation and encourage health awareness and appropriate medical consultation.

The second edition further includes information on anemia along with aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia and thalassemia, with the objective of making relevant health information accessible to a wider audience. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026